PHOENIX — Al Crawford brings honor to Arizona and the White Mountains with the recent announcement that he will be inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame’s class of 2020. (Crawford is a summer resident of Pinetop-Lakeside.)
A native Tucsonian, Al attended the University of Arizona and was appointed to West Point by Arizona Congressman Richard Harless. He graduated from West Point in 1950. He then earned M.S. degrees in both electrical and industrial engineering at Stanford University. After a distinguished career in the Army, obtaining the rank of Major General at age 42, he and his high school sweetheart Bettie returned to Arizona and their home in Lakeside
Al further distinguished himself during the post-military years working for firms including Digital Equipment Corporation and American Express. He served on the boards of start-up companies dealing with advanced digital communications, social networks, and cybersecurity. Also, he served on the board of the Arizona Science Center.
He served as Chairman of the Rainbow Lake Coalition to remove noxious weeds from Rainbow Lake in northern Arizona. For 14 years, he chaired the Show Low Watershed Enhancement Partnership, a volunteer organization partnering with the State of Arizona to ensure adequate and safe water to northern Arizona.
Numerous civic volunteer activities include chairmanship of the Commission for the Study of Arizona’s Telecommunication and Information Industries and membership with the Paradise Valley Police Force. At Sagewood, his current winter residence, Al has served on the building and grounds committee and currently chairs the communications and technology committee.
