Wine Mountains, located at 1746 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside, will be accepting food, clothing, and pet supply donations through Dec. 18.
Robert Trout has worked as the general manager at Wine Mountains since April. He is originally from Lubbock, TX and has fond memories of the first Christmas he spent in the White Mountains.
When speaking to a reporter from the White Mountain Independent on Wednesday, Trout said, “Last Christmas was one of the most beautiful I’ve ever had. The snow really helped set the mood for the season and I’ve been itching all year to see it again.”
He explained that the owner of Wine Mountains offered him an opportunity to work there after Trout had spent several years working in the excessive heat in the Valley. He said, “There’s a different vibe up here, for sure. It’s all much slower paced, so I was grateful for the opportunity, and I jumped at it when I had the chance.”
He said that one of the main things he’s taken in from life in the White Mountains is how kind and loving the community has been. Trout said, “I feel like I’m in west Texas again. There are good people here; people that will open doors for you and wave and say ‘hello’ when you see them on the street. This is a special place full of special people and I’d like to channel that kindness in order to help some people in need this year.”
With that in mind, Trout decided to start a donation drive to collect food, clothing, and pet supplies for a few local organizations.
He stated that any food donations would be given to the RE:center in Pinetop, a local community center that, according to their website, “works to end trauma in our community’s children, students, and families.” The RE:center is funded by Pinetop’s theCHURCH, which enables them to fund various other programs including the Mama Mentorship Project and the RE:entry Project, aimed at helping struggling mothers and individuals returning from incarceration, respectively.
Trout also verified that any collected pet supplies would be given to the local Humane Society and all donations of clothing would be given to the First Baptist Church. He said, “We’ll take anything we can get out hands on. Lord knows, everything helps, and we want to try and make as big an impact as possible.”
Trout explained that anyone who donates will be given a raffle ticket for a prize drawing that will be held on New Year’s Eve. He said, “At this stage, I don’t know for sure what those prizes will be. I’m sure we’ll have some wine-related products, corkscrews and what have you. We’ll have hats and T-shirts. I want to make it fun, and I want the folks who donated to know how much their kindness means to us.”
As he explained the donation drive to the reporter, his eyes swelled up with emotion, saying, “Just the thought of doing this brings tears to my eyes. I’m a very sentimental person and I love the thought of being able to come together as a group of people with the only goal being to help someone.
“We’ve been very blessed and we’re very thankful for everyone who’s come out and supported us over this past year, so it was really important for us to find some way to give back to a community who’s given so much to us.”
Wine Mountains is open 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and closed Monday through Wednesday. For more information on how or what to donate, call 928-414-1188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.