Wine Mountains, located at 1746 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside, will be accepting food, clothing, and pet supply donations through Dec. 18.

Robert Trout has worked as the general manager at Wine Mountains since April. He is originally from Lubbock, TX and has fond memories of the first Christmas he spent in the White Mountains.

