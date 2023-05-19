Show Low Main Street board
Buy Now

From left, Brian Martin, Rob Turnwall, Mike Allsop, Denise Stow and Jason DiCamillo were at the Oct. 18, 2022 meeting of the Show Low Main Street board at the Masonic White River Lodge in Show Low. Allsop also serves on the Show Low City Council.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent (2022)

A Show Low nonprofit is coordinating efforts to help preserve the city's recently constructed Navajo County Peace Officer’s Memorial.

“It’s done, it’s complete. And I want all of you to know that it’s across the street,” John Jarrett told Show Low City Council on Tuesday, referencing the monument.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.