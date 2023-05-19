From left, Brian Martin, Rob Turnwall, Mike Allsop, Denise Stow and Jason DiCamillo were at the Oct. 18, 2022 meeting of the Show Low Main Street board at the Masonic White River Lodge in Show Low. Allsop also serves on the Show Low City Council.
A Show Low nonprofit is coordinating efforts to help preserve the city's recently constructed Navajo County Peace Officer’s Memorial.
“It’s done, it’s complete. And I want all of you to know that it’s across the street,” John Jarrett told Show Low City Council on Tuesday, referencing the monument.
Built to memorialize fallen members of law enforcement who lived and worked in Navajo County, the project’s results were unveiled to the public at a dedication ceremony held April 22.
Jarrett was the project’s main coordinator and also served as chief of police for the city. He told city council the project’s final cost was calculated at $109,999.13, all gathered through fundraising and donation efforts.
“Out of that, we (still) have $13,291.84 that can go into the continued maintenance of the memorial to help pay for additions and whatever else,” Jarrett said.
In 2022, Jarrett began developing the project as a replacement for the memorial that once sat near the old Show Low Police station on Sixth Street.
Jarrett recalled seeing the former Show Low police memorial with the Independent in August.
“The weather had torn it to shreds and it wasn’t being maintained, so I thought, ‘We can do better than this. These folks deserve better than this,’ ” he said.
On May 11, a few days before addressing city council, Jarrett met with members of Show Low Main Street.
SLMS is local non-profit that helps raise funds for beautification projects for the city through yearly events, such as the organization’s annual farmer’s market and “Battle of the Bands and Food Vans.”
“What we’re trying to do is get a committee or board together to ensure the monuments (are) always taken care of and clean,” Jarrett said.
Jarrett said the plans would also include the same level of maintenance and upkeep for the veteran’s memorial that sits directly beside the new peace officer’s project.
To maintain the structure’s current polish and prevent damage, Jarrett said the monument would need to be stripped and resealed before 2028.
In addition, Jarrett said he’s already heard recommendations for additions to the memorial, such as flower holders, that he would like to add in the coming years.
“We’re not asking for an approval for anything, but that might have to happen if there is any kind of agreement between SLMS and this fledgling subcommittee,” Jarrett said.
Before Jarrett could take his seat following his speech, councilman Mike Allsop, who volunteers as a liaison for the SLMS board and city council, announced the nonprofit had already voted on the issue.
“We’re going to be (forming) a subcommittee to preserve the police memorial and also the veteran’s memorial,” Allsop said, calling the memorial “beautiful.”
“We don’t want it to dissipate or end up looking old. We want it to look fresh and make it something viable for the city of Show Low.”
