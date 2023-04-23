Local law enforcement is investigating the alleged beating of a Show Low High School student at city park.
19 year-old SLHS student Max Comer was hospitalized in the early morning of April 15 after an assault he alleges occurred at Show Low City Park the night before.
On April 17, Comer’s mother, Jami Long, took to Facebook to search for information about her son’s attackers, stating her son was “beat up … by a group of five teenagers in ski masks.”
“They broke his jaw in two places (and) he had to be helicoptered down to Phoenix,” Long’s Facebook post read. “The main assailant was caught (and) he is a 14-year old from Show Low High School.”
Two days later, Long stated, “Thanks to concerned parents and young people I believe we have figured out who was involved and will be talking to investigator this evening.”
Show Low Police Department confirmed the assault is actively being investigated.
During a telephone interview with the Independent, Long would not give the names of her son’s alleged assailants, but said her son will be pressing charges.
Long claims her son was assaulted around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 on the basketball courts at city park, 751 South Clark Road in Show Low.
While hospitalized, Comer told his mother he was harassed by three girls who called him derogatory names after one of the unidentified females was embarrassed in a game of basketball.
“She missed a shot, got embarrassed and ran over to her boyfriend’s car, telling him that Max had been threatening them,” she said.
“For some reason, these kids had black ski masks, so they threw them on, went down to the basketball court to beat Max up.”
On the basketball court, Long claims there was a crowd of youths “watching Max get beat,” but only one of them physically struck her son.
“They were in the general area, watching what was going on, while this kid was beating on Max and breaking his jaw,” Long said.
Long said the girl eventually told her boyfriend about her falsification of what transpired on the basketball court.
Afterwards, she claims the assailant went back to Comer “as he was trying to get into his truck to go to the hospital” and apologized for assaulting him.
“He was afraid they were going to come back and beat him again, so he left for the hospital,” Long said.
From Summit Hospital, Comer was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix and was released three days later. He is recovering at his father’s home in the Phoenix area.
“His mouth is wired shut. He had to have extensive surgery, much worse than he initially thought,” Long said.
Comer’s jaw was broken in two places, one being his temporomandibular joint, which connects the lower part of the jaw to the skull.
Because of the way Max sustained the injury, referred to as being “cracked” at a “crooked” angle by his mother, his surgery required the installation of two permanent rods in his jaw.
Comer also suffered a “compound fracture break, down right the center of his mouth” according to Long, which required the additional installation of two metal plates.
Long expects Comer will spend “about eight months off solid foods; just a liquid diet,” but said her son “hasn’t been able to eat anything anyways. He’s still in a lot of pain.”
Speaking of the alleged attackers, Long says the incident was “not these kids’ first run-in.”
She’s said received additional reports from other parents claiming their children have been “beaten up by this group of violent kids.”
