Max Comer

SLHS student Max Comer, pictured here in a video-call screenshot with his mother, Jami Long, was hospitalized at St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix after a beating which allegedly took place on April 14 at Show Low city park.

 Courtesy of Jami Long

Local law enforcement is investigating the alleged beating of a Show Low High School student at city park.

19 year-old SLHS student Max Comer was hospitalized in the early morning of April 15 after an assault he alleges occurred at Show Low City Park the night before.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.