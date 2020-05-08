Positive Solar is giving back

Positive Solar, a local electrical contracting business, announced on April 10 that they will be sponsoring 10 $500 scholarships for the high school class of 2020. The company expressed online that they “recognize that the class of 2020 is missing out on some major life events” due to the coronavirus, and they have created this program in an effort to “spread some light during these uncertain times.”

When asked about the inspiration and motivation behind their scholarship program, owner and CEO Mr. Kyson Burden said that it all came down to giving back to the community and helping the seniors. Positive Solar has proudly sponsored many local events, from Little League to football programs to other school events. Mr. Burden has wanted to create a Positive Solar scholarship for quite awhile, and with the outbreak of COVID-19 and it’s effect on high school graduation, his thoughts immediately went to the seniors.

“I wanted to do something for the seniors because this is a very unusual event,” he said. “Just as solar and renewable energy are going to be the future, that’s also what all our seniors and youth are. We’re just trying to help them along during this hard time. It's a special time of their life.”

Mr. Burden’s obvious enthusiasm for the youth and the future of energy were evident as he explained the program.

“I think it’s important that our young people learn what the future has in store. Renewable energy is taking the world by storm!” He explained that, just as the personal cell phone has largely replaced the once popular home phone, he believes that solar will come to replace traditional energy sources.

“That is how I believe renewable energy is going to be-- the next thing in the future of energy. That is part of the idea of this scholarship! I want kids to learn more about technology and the future.”

Positive Solar has been operating for 10 years, ever since Mr. Burden (with 10 additional years of experience in electrical contracting) took over the company with his wife, Kodi Burden. The business is based out of Snowflake, and is proud to service many parts of Arizona.

Mr. Burden expressed his deep thanks to his beloved White Mountain community, where his family has been conducting business since 1949. “I want to thank all the White Mountain community. They have given us years of support, and I want to thank everyone for that. We want to give back, and we look forward to continuing servicing Arizona and our White Mountain family.”

Positive Solar is accepting submissions from all over the Mountain, and has already received dozens of applications. As Bellinda Gallien, parent of a Taylor senior said, “When I saw this program, I was happy that a local company was offering something so great for a senior. I was very enthusiastic about it!”

To apply, students should email info@positivesolarllc.com and request an application. The application will then be emailed to them, and will need to be completed and submitted before May 15. Entries will be evaluated by an outside panel of judges. Any high school seniors or their equivalent (such as homeschooling and charter school students who will be a first year/freshmen in college in the fall) are encouraged to apply.