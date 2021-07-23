PTLS adopts $23 million tentative budget

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Finance Manager Kevin Rodolph presented a summary of the proposed FY2021-2022 Tentative Budget at the July 15 council meeting. The $23 million budget, approximately $10 million more than last year due to the revenue bonds, was approved unanimously.
The annual planning process for the budget began in March when departments first presented their capital budget requests, followed by their operational budgets to Rodolph and Town Manager Keith Johnson. The council met for work sessions on the budget on May 18 June 23.
The tentative budget is a culmination of those meetings.
Rodolph told councilors, “That (the budget) is slightly higher than last year, but that’s because we had to gross up and include our $10 million in revenue bonds. So that is why it appears significantly higher.
“A couple years ago you all approved us operating under an annual expenditure limitation, otherwise known as home rule, so, what that means is that we still have a limit but we don’t have a limit that is the default by the state level.”
Exclusions do not have to be included in the expenditure limitation and total just over $14.9 million.
Rodolph said exclusions are comprised of things like debt proceeds; debt services payments; any of the town’s grant funding which is $4.5 million; American Rescue Plan Allocations (ARPA) which are $746,000; Arizona Department of Energy and Emergency Affairs (DEMA) which is $150,000, and all of the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) revenue. Since the town was not incorporated until 1984, anything prior to 1980 is excluded.
“The amount subject to the limitation is $8.5 million and our approved annual limitation for this year is $12,750,00, so we are well below our limit,” said Rodolph.
Major changes in the amounts from the work session are due to an increase in sales tax which is $250,000 due to collections and is $30,000 higher than previously estimated.
There was also a mistake in a calculation on the HURF funds listed as $538,000, which should have been $675,00, and then the gross up of all of the debt, which was $10 million from the revenue bonds, plus the premium from the bonds and the expenses related to them.
The final budget may be adopted at a lesser amount, but it cannot exceed the Tentative Budget’s total.
Adoption of the budget establishes the spending plan for the following fiscal year and no expenditure of funds can take place that does not conform with the adopted budget.
Now that the town has voted to adopt the Tentative Budget, they are required to publish the required forms in a local newspaper twice as well as on the town’s website.
Council will be asked to adopt the final budget at the Aug. 5 council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.