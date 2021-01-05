PINETOP-LAKESIDE -Those wishing to attend the public hearing on Camp Grace should note that the council meeting begins at 6 p.m. and due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 24 members of the public.
The town asks that anyone who is experiencing fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath or respiratory symptoms not attend. The wearing of a mask is also required.
Reporter Barbara Bruce is covering the meeting. Watch your upcoming edition(s) of The Independent for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.