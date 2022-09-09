Heart 2 Heart Quilts, in collaboration with the Quilts of Valor Foundation, recognized two White Mountain veterans in Pinetop-Lakeside on Aug. 31.

Vernon resident Alexis Hernandez and Show Low local Gary A. Jacobsen both received a commemorative quilt, a handmade pillowcase, and a certificate to thank them for their military service. The ceremony was held at Shepard of the Mountains Lutheran Church and was attended by Hernandez, her three young boys, Jacobsen and his wife.

