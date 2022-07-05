Don’t tell anyone. Wouldn’t want to jinx it. But the monsoon may save us — like, any minute.
The Apache Sitgreaves National Forest offered solid hope this week that we’ve weathered a scary fire season without a megafire by lifting fire restrictions on the forest in the wake of scattered rain and cooler temperatures.
Meanwhile, crews in Flagstaff have mostly contained the 26,000-acre Pipeline fire and the 6,000-acre Haywire fire. Closer to home, crews have largely surrounded the 460-acre Hog Springs fire near Show Low and the 3,700-acre Fish fire near Alpine.
Moreover, the US Weather Service says the monsoon should settle in this week. The National Weather Service predicts a 24% to 58% chance of rain in Show Low every day next week, highs near 80, and 10 mile-an-hour winds — a boon for firefighters.
In Payson, the forecast for the week includes a daily 40% chance of rain early in the week, declining to more like 30% later in the week. Highs should rise into the mid-80s.
The Coconino, Tonto and Kaibab forests as of Thursday remained in Stage 2 fire restrictions, with fire conditions improving, but still risky.
The Apache Sitgreaves is generally the last to go into fire restrictions and the first to come out, since it covers most of the White Mountains — which remains the wettest area of the state.
“Increased amounts of rain in recent weeks and cooler temperatures have combined to reduce the fire risk,” Forest officials said in a release. “Although reduced, wildfire risk remains. Avoid using campfires if conditions are dry, hot, or a safe location is not available. If you decide to have a campfire, be sure to drown, stir, and feel the ash to be sure all heat is gone. It is illegal to leave a campfire unattended or use fireworks on National Forest land.”
Arizona and New Mexico rely heavily on monsoon storms to bring an end to their dangerous wildfire seasons. In the winter, the jet stream mostly brings storms into Arizona from California, spawned in the Pacific Ocean. The jet stream shifts in the summer. The rise of hot air over the deserts of the southwest creates a low-pressure area that draws wet, cool air in off the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of California. This produces a wet season in the summer that delivers about 40% of the state’s total rain. Much of the rain falls as the moist air cools as it climbs the face of the Rim and moves over the White Mountains, resulting in heavy, normally reliable afternoon summer storms in the high country. But the lower deserts get their share, which is why the Sonora Desert remains so much more lush than the Mojave Desert in California or the Great Basin deserts of Nevada.
Unfortunately, climate models suggest that the projected rise in annual temperatures in the course of this century could make the monsoon much less predictable — nearly absent in some years, and violent in others. That could have an huge effect on future fire seasons.
This year, the hot dry spring started the fire season about a month earlier than usual in the Southwest. New Mexico suffered its worst season on record, with more than 600,000 acres burned and at least 350 homes destroyed. The number of annual fire starts in New Mexico has roughly tripled since 2011, and the fire season now starts in mid-April instead of late May. Tragically, two of the biggest New Mexico wildfires were started by controlled burns that got out of hand, one of which smoldered for months before extreme conditions brought it back to life.
Fortunately, the news for Arizona was mostly good this week when it comes to the active fires still burning.
Hog Springs Fire
The weather largely tamed the 461 Hog Springs Fire, burning just 10 miles north of Show Low, which ranks as one of the most fire-threatened communities in the country.
A lightning bolt started the fire on June 18, but recent rains and rising humidity “greatly diminished” fire activity. The fire is 35% contained, but the forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain almost daily.
The 50 firefighters on the blaze are continuing to establish containment lines and backfires to make sure the fire doesn’t spread beyond the planned area.
Fish Fire
The 3,700-acre Fish Fire is still burning in the fire scar of the 2011 Wallow Fire. Lightning touched off the fire on June 10. The flames moved through mixed conifer and the dead and downed timber left by the nearly 600,000-acre Wallow Fire.
The firefighters are mostly trying to keep it boxed in, but letting it burn through the mass of dead and downed wood. Firefighters are relying heavily on backburns to establish a boundary, since working closer to the fire amongst the dead snags left by the Wallow Fires poses lots of additional risk.
“The fire is being managed through confine and contain strategies,” said a summary of the strategy on Inciweb. “A contain strategy is a wildfire response strategy of restricting a wildfire to a defined area, primarily using natural barriers that are expected to restrict the spread of the wildfire under the prevailing and forecasted weather conditions. There may be additional suppression activities, such as burnout and line construction. Due to the danger of abundant snags in the area, this method was determined to be the safest and most effective to reach our objectives.”
Big burns like the Rodeo Chedeski and the Wallow Fire kill most of the tress as they pass through the forest, but often don’t fully consume them. This leaves piles of fuel for the next fire. It often takes several more fires to fully clear an area where a high intensity fire has killed most of the trees. But in the meantime, the burn scar at least can’t sustain a crown fire. Many of the forested areas charred by the Wallow Fire and the Rodeo Chedeski Fire may never return to pre-fire conditions.
The Fish Fire is 30% contained, with only 20 firefighters working the lines. Thanks to the monsoon conditions crews report “minimal fire behavior with creeping, and smoldering. Fire has received some precipitation and has black lined itself in most places in finer fuels. Some interior logs and dry areas continue to smolder and creep around.”
Pipeline and Haywire Fires
Meanwhile, the managers of the Pipeline Fire on Thursday said, “some monsoonal moisture was received across both fire perimeters yesterday, but did not bring noteworthy rain. However, thunderstorms are expected to progress throughout the week, bringing more rain to the area.
“With the present cloud cover, higher humidity and cooler temperatures, conditions are not expected to support fire spread. Some smoke may still be visible as large, heavy fuels continue to burn within the perimeter, but smoke is not expected to decrease air quality to a significant degree.”
Crews are finishing containment lines and watching for hot spots on a fire that earlier caused evacuations and alarm in communities near Flagstaff. The fire is 80% contained, after having burned 26,532 acres six miles north of Flagstaff. Some 614 firefighters remained on scene as of Thursday.
The Forest Service is already moving to assess the risk of flooding once the monsoon hits the freshly burned slopes. In 2010, flooding off the smoldering burn scar of the 15,000-acre Schultz Fire killed a child and inflicted millions of dollars in damage in the weeks after the fire.
The nearby Haywire Fire is now 60% contained, after burning 5,575 acres some 7.5 miles north of Doney Park.
