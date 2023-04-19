PINETOP — During times of hardship, the RE:center provides support to those who are looking to work hard and get their lives back on track.
As the economy continues to improve, many Americans are being left behind in the fallout of a global pandemic and the chaos that came with it.
Rising inflation and costs of living have taken many people outside their financial comfort zone, and in the country’s poorest counties, people are seeing the effects more than ever before.
“There’s always going to be a need in any community, but we’ve really seen what happens when people are not equipped to structure themselves properly,” said Pam Williams, director at the RE:center.
“Most people don’t even know where to start looking. It can be very overwhelming to try and navigate all those different resources and agencies on your own.”
Williams has worked with the RE:center, a Pinetop resource center, for nine years and has overseen the creation and implementation of several programs.
She said the RE:center serves as a community resource hub, offering information about different agencies, programs, shelters, and work opportunities.
The Mama Mentorship project focuses on improving financial stability for White Mountain mothers. The RE:center website, rcaz.us, says, “34% of families in Navajo County living in poverty are single-mother homes. The need is great.”
The RE:center also supports the re-entry mentorship project “Survive to Thrive,” which provides “supportive services, information, referrals, and mentor pairing for individuals returning to community from incarceration.”
Williams said the programs encourage individuals to “move themselves out of poverty” and “creating a lasting change.”
Instead of giving handouts, Williams said the center helps encourage people to build healthier, stable lives for themselves.
“One of the most important services we provide is helping people find unemployment (assistance) or get ready for a new job,” she said.
“We try to make the process easier, and always try to make it easier for someone to save the resources they have and find ones that will set them up for lasting success.”
Over the past few months, the RE:center has been implementing new curricula for their mentorship programs, aimed at helping people get ahead.
In an email, Williams stated the curriculum shows individuals “the hidden rules of building financial, emotional, and social resources.
“Understanding the hidden rules of the middle class and wealth, and choosing to use them, can open doors to new relationships, jobs, and higher resources.”
The center also coordinates a food box program focusing on White Mountain families who may be wondering where their next meal is coming from.
Williams said between the food box program, coordinated with United Food Bank, and the center’s hot lunch program, the RE:center finds a way to feed about 250 each day.
“It takes an enormous amount of effort to put that all together, but like I said, ‘There’s always a need.’” Williams said.
Danielle Padilla, resource director at the RE:center, said the center operates primarily on donations instead of any grant finding.
“We have some very small grants through other agencies and organizations, but as far as general operations go, we have a couple of churches that help support us and a few generous individuals,” she said.
Williams said despite donations being down — another side-effect of the current state of the economy — her staff continues to find new and exciting ways to help needy members of her community.
Outside of the updates to their main mentorship programs, the center also maintains a “Navajo County Re:source Guide.”
The guide features contact information for over 300 resource programs that serve people in the White Mountains.
The guide serves as a one-stop online shop, identifying local companies and programs that may offer different work or community service opportunities.
“It’s always been about helping a neighbor,” Williams said. “It’s about helping to build healthier, safer and more resilient communities.”
The RE:center is located at 814 E. White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop-Lakeside. They offer their services to “anyone who thinks they may need them,” Williams said.
For information on the RE:center or to contribute to their cause, visit rcaz.us or call (928) 457-1707.
