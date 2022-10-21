Roundhouse Resort

Roundhouse Resort, located at 5829 Buck Springs Road in Pinetop, has added new amenities and upgrades to encourage people to visit throughout the winter season.

 Roundhouse Resort Facebook page

As they begin moving into the winter season, Pinetop’s Roundhouse Resort has modified their existing amenities and added some brand-new ones in hopes of maintaining Pinetop-Lakeside’s reputation as a premier destination for both tourists and locals alike.

On Oct. 14, Brent Newren, a board member for Roundhouse Resort, toured the property with a reporter from the White Mountain Independent. He said, “The board and staff are committed to providing a definitive White Mountain experience to all who come and see what we have to offer. We’ve tailored the Roundhouse experience to be one of history, community, and serenity.”

