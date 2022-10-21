As they begin moving into the winter season, Pinetop’s Roundhouse Resort has modified their existing amenities and added some brand-new ones in hopes of maintaining Pinetop-Lakeside’s reputation as a premier destination for both tourists and locals alike.
On Oct. 14, Brent Newren, a board member for Roundhouse Resort, toured the property with a reporter from the White Mountain Independent. He said, “The board and staff are committed to providing a definitive White Mountain experience to all who come and see what we have to offer. We’ve tailored the Roundhouse experience to be one of history, community, and serenity.”
Roundhouse Resort has been open for nearly 45 years. The resort currently sits on the area of land formally used as one of the main train depots in northern Arizona in the early 1900’s. As Newren walked the grounds, he explained that the main ballroom used for dinners and social gatherings is the original structure that was used as the depot’s hall and rest area.
Newren said, “The train went all the way into McNary and moved lumber and other goods through to Snowflake and Holbrook where it would be shipped all over the country. This was one of the first resorts built to capitalize on the boom of the lumber industry, which helped build the city of Pinetop.”
As he gestured to the tall, ponderosa pine columns that support the building’s ceiling, he said, “These pines have been in place for over 80 years. The overall building has been updated very sparingly. We must be very careful when riding the line between preserving the site’s history and providing the modern conveniences we all enjoy today.”
This delicate balance between historical significance and modern styling helps to create a truly unique experience. Newren says that one of the resort’s main goals is to provide a family environment where families can come to “reconnect and decompress. After the past few years being locked up and afraid, I know people are itching to get back out there and find a piece of what they’ve been missing recently.”
Cooper Harbert, a visitor from Albuquerque, completely agreed. He said, “My family and I have had the best time reconnecting. After lockdown, we were excited to find something new and refreshing to give ourselves a break and just spent time loving one another. We’re new to the White Mountains, but so far, they haven’t disappointed.”
Speaking of new, Roundhouse Resort took notice of the many diverse interests and hobbies of those who live in the White Mountains and have installed new amenities to appeal to them. Outside of the temperature regulated pool area and the newly renovated family room, Newren was especially excited about the resort’s new pickleball facility.
Described as a training facility, Newren is hoping to appeal to one of the fastest growing communities in the White Mountains. He said, “Unlike an outdoor facility, you won’t find yourself chasing the ball all over the court. Being indoors affords someone the ease of use that allows them to build their technical skills and truly test their capability in the sport. It’s like a driving range for golf, but for pickleball. It’s the first Pickleball Training Facility on the Mountain and I’m excited to see people from everywhere in the country come and discover it with us.”
Roundhouse’s commitment to furthering the excitement around pickleball encouraged the resort to bring in high profile players, like Ron Wilks, who Newren says will be on site in the coming months to “host teaching sessions and explain the sport to those who may not know about it. Wilks will be a “Pickleball Ambassador” at the resort and plans to schedule events throughout the year to help people hone their skills or try the sport for the first time.
Newren says that Roundhouse Resort is far from done when it comes to updating and revitalizing the resort grounds. There are plans in place to have a sauna and a full spa installed at the resort, complete with a massage parlor. He intends to open Zumba and water aerobics classes as well as a “games” addition to the upstairs family room. As the site grows, they’ve begun working more with their sister sites and other tourist destinations, like Sunrise Ski Resort, to create a consortium that will bring even more business to Pinetop-Lakeside and its surrounding communities.
Newren said, “I think the Federal Reserve may hold a meeting here someday. They’ll realize what the White Mountains have to offer and then give up on Jackson Hole forever. There’s beauty and serenity here, and the people in the White Mountains are second to none. This is the community you come to visit when you’re trying to restore your faith in the world.”
