The White Mountain Audubon Society awarded a scholarship worth $4,000 to John Wilson of Taylor, pictured here in March 2022, who was actively pursuing a wildlife biology degree at Northern Arizona University at the time.
PINETOP – A local organization is taking a break from birdwatching to help a few lucky White Mountain students get a head start on funding their post-high school education.
Since 1987, the White Mountain Audubon Society has dedicated themselves “to the enjoyment of birds and other wildlife by providing environmental leadership and awareness through fellowship, education, community involvement, and conservation programs in the White Mountains and surrounding areas,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
“Birding is fun because the activity comes with different levels,” said Robert Bettaso, board member for WMAS. “You can do it as somebody who simply appreciates nature, or you can be someone who appreciates the artistry of birds and likes to paint.
“There are competitions and online challenges to see who can see the most birds or who can find the rarer species of birds. And of course, there are ecological considerations for people who want to go into a profession related to the natural world.”
While not focusing their attention on birdwatching enthusiasts, WMAS turns its attention to the younger generation and their educational aspirations. Over the past decade, the organization has offered scholarships to any White Mountain students considering a career in outdoor science.
The first is the Rob and Loretta Pena Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship available to any graduating high school senior in Navajo and Apache Counties. A WMAS release states the applicants, “must plan to attend and institution of higher learning and to pursue a degree that will prepare for a career that benefits birds and birding.”
The second, referred to as the High Education Scholarship, will award $4,000 to any student pursuing a bird/birding field who has already graduated high school and is currently enrolled in college.
Specifically, WMAS is hoping to award the scholarship to any student enrolled in programs such as ornithology, wildlife biology, environmental engineering, outdoor recreation, forestry, conservation and sustainability, wildlife management, or other environmental or natural science majors.
Last year’s $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Aiden Mark Camisa of Snowflake. Camisa is a Snowflake High School graduate who entered an environmental degree program at Northern Arizona University in the fall.
In May, he told a WMI reporter, “I want to use my interest in science to help develop solutions and inspire others to take care of the earth and work toward solutions and, possibly someday, the reversal of the damage we have done thus far.”
The $4,000 scholarship went to John Wilson of Taylor who was already pursuing a wildlife biology degree at NAU. Wilson was awarded his scholarship check at Buffalo Bill’s Tavern in Show Low in April after presenting “Birds of the White Mountains” at the White Mountain Nature Center in Lakeside the month prior.
“The young folks who receive these scholarships and pursue these fields are the future of our organization,” Bettaso said. “It’s all part of the notion of ‘going green’ and sustainability.”
“It’s nice to see young people who are interested in pursuing careers in outdoor recreation, nature studies, and biology fields. Because our chapter is comprised mostly of senior citizens and older residents, it’s nice to recruit some younger people into our group.”
Bettaso said the funds used for the scholarships are gathered through donations and the membership fees paid by WMAS members. He said, “The young people who are awarded these scholarships are the future of our organization. It’ll be exciting to see who that is this year.”
The deadline to apply for both scholarships is April 5. Any students looking for more information or an application are encouraged to contact their high school guidance counselors, the Northland Pioneer College Friends and Family office at (928) 536-6245, or WMAS secretary Liz Jernigan by phone at (928) 532-1510 or by email at liztom@frontiernet.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.