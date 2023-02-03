John Wilson

The White Mountain Audubon Society awarded a scholarship worth $4,000 to John Wilson of Taylor, pictured here in March 2022, who was actively pursuing a wildlife biology degree at Northern Arizona University at the time.

 Courtesy of White Mountain Audubon Society

PINETOP – A local organization is taking a break from birdwatching to help a few lucky White Mountain students get a head start on funding their post-high school education.

Since 1987, the White Mountain Audubon Society has dedicated themselves “to the enjoyment of birds and other wildlife by providing environmental leadership and awareness through fellowship, education, community involvement, and conservation programs in the White Mountains and surrounding areas,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.