Second Knoll Target Range may be closed, but improvements go on.
While many businesses and venues are closed during the COVID-19 quarantine, Arizona Game and Fish continues to support WMSA by adding improvements to Second Knoll Target Range.
G and F’s Development Branch sent out a 3-man crew with heavy equipment to reshape the road from US 60 to the range by regrading washboard bumps and potholes and adding cinders to resurface for a much smoother ride.
The crew is also adding cinders to the parking lots behind the 50 yard and 100 yard ranges to create more parking spaces on the east side. This will also eliminate the winter mud issues we’ve experienced. It’s amazing after a few hours of work, the transformation is very welcome.
The range is still closed to all outside traffic. Once the restrictions are lifted, we invite all members and visitors to come to the range to join us for fun, entertainment and education. All of the clubs will be active so check our website for the latest news and notices, wmsainc.org
