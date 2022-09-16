From left, local art and domestic skills are displayed inside the exhibit hall at the Navajo County Fair and Rodeo. The exhibit hall will open at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday for anyone hoping to take in some unique and rustic art displays; Frazier Shows Carnival will be providing fun rides and attractions starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to try the gravity-defying Rock Star, middle, or take a spin on a fair classic, like the Ferris wheel, right.
HOLBROOK — The 91st annual Navajo County Fair and Rodeo is already underway, but there are still loads to see and plenty of fun to be had before the fair packs up on Sunday.
The day’s festivities began at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Judging of poultry, rabbit and livestock preceded the ticket booth’s opening at 4 p.m. The opening ceremonies began at 6 p.m., which officially marked the opening of the fair.
At the same time, the rides and attractions provided by Frazier Shows Carnivals officially opened along with the main exhibit hall. The Jr. Miss Pageant concluded the evening’s main events.
White Mountain locals don’t have to worry if they haven’t had a chance to make it yet. The Navajo County Fair has plenty to do in the three days left to check it out.
Friday is Military Appreciation Day at the fair, meaning all members of the military, veteran and active duty, will not be charged for admission.
Free admission is sponsored by the Holbrook Kiwanis Club and will last until the fair gates close at midnight.
Those who have served in the military are welcome to enjoy some of the many events scheduled for Friday evening, such as a rodeo dance featuring the Mark Miller Band at 9:30 or the rodeo that will begin at 6.
Saturday will feature most of the events from the previous day and will also remain open to the public until midnight.
Attendees will be treated to unique events such as the Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo at noon, which will feature sheep riding and a small stock auction. Frazier Shows will be open the carnival from 2 to 11 p.m. and feature attractions such as the Pirate’s Parrot Show and the Rock Star.
By Sunday, most of the fair’s main attractions and events will have concluded.
Free admission will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. for Frazier Shows Carnival before it too packs up its wares.
White Mountain residents are encouraged to take some time this weekend, gather their families and make their way to Holbrook to enjoy some of what the Navajo County Fair has to offer.
They fair will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 and children 5 and under get in for free.
