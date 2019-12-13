Sequoia choir, Concho orchestra 'teaming' with Christmas cheer

LINDEN - A funny thing happened on the way to the theatre. In advance of last year’s stage production of the musical, “Aladdin Jr.,” Sequoia Village High School choir director Cynthia Mealer decided to take her students on a mini “concert tour” as sort of a rehearsal prior to the actual performance. Since one of her students is an alumnus of Concho Elementary, she contacted the director of Concho Elementary’s music program, Kaylene Evans, about presenting the mini-concert there. Thus, was born the idea of a musical collaboration between the two schools which, though they are small compared to their neighboring schools, are big on musical talent.
Separately, the two school music groups have been rehearsing the “Christmas Canon,” seemingly the perfect musical piece for their collaboration, as it melds the vocal talents of the choir with the string talents of the orchestra. Their collaborative effort will be showcased at the upcoming Sequoia Village High School’s “That’s Christmas to Me” concert.
Says Evans, "It's such a fantastic opportunity that both of our small schools are able to blend our musical talents in order to spread Christmas cheer in such a special way.”
Mealer adds, “Christmas is about bringing family and friends together to share in the joy and hope of the season. What better way to do that than to bring separate communities together in a concert that celebrates unity through music?”
In addition to the canon, the Sequoia choir will perform an eclectic repertoire of Christmas music, ranging from classic carols to more modern songs, such as “We Need a Little Christmas” and “Snoopy’s Christmas.”
As guests of the Sequoia choir, the Concho Advanced and Elementary Orchestras will also perform a few of their own instrumental selections, including “Christmas in a Minute and a Half.”
If you go:
The concert will be held at the Sequoia Village School auditorium in Linden, 928 Full House Lane in Show Low, on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
The program is free to the public, but donations to off-set the choir’s upcoming stage production of the musical, “Into the Woods,” will gladly be accepted. For more information, contact the school at (928) 537-1208.
