It was a gorgeous day on Saturday, Aug. 6 when the Second Knoll Target Range hosted the Lions Club annual Shoot the Deuce fundraiser. A big tent welcomed the competitors, and donated prizes were plentiful.
A total of 23 competitors, aged eight to 78, arrived at 7:00 a.m. to prepare themselves to compete in Rimfire Rifle and Pistol. The targets consisted of different arrays of steel, painted white with a red stop plate to end the time. With five separate stages, competitors rotated through all with rifles prior to lunch and repeated the rotation with pistols after lunch.
Special thanks to the many sponsors and the Range Safety Officers provided by the White Mountain Shooters Assoc., Inc. and Lions Club.
Total Rifle & Handgun Leader: 240.79 pts., Tom Thomas
Rifle Results:
Adult Open (optic sights) 118.50 pts. Morgan Zimmer Adult Limited (fixed sights) 152.09 pts. Bret Starns Top Woman Open 144.16 pts. Vanessa Zimmer Junior Open 133.49 pts. Blaine Zimmer Junior Limited 172.94 pts. Elisha Moffatt Top Youth Limited 228.67 pts. Graham Day
Pistol Results:
Adult Open 104.57 pts. Tim Thomas Adult Limited 128.56 pts. Jeremy Richey Top Woman Open 182.70 pts. Vanessa Zimmer Top Junior Open 123.08 pts. Blaine Zimmer Top Junior Limited 131.90 pts. Elisha Moffatt Top Youth Open 286.38 pts. Kade Zimmer
