SHOW LOW – As we continue to work through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the regular meeting of the Show Low City Council scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, has been cancelled. The next regular meeting of the Show Low City Council will be held Tuesday, May 19. For questions, please contact Tamra Reidhead at 928- 532-4061 or by email at treidhead@showlowaz.gov.
