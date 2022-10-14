Its lights, camera, action for producer Martina Webster for the 5th Anniversary of the Show Low Film festival. Independent film makers from all over the world submit their work for film festivals to be screened by their audiences and the judges. With over 3 days of workshops and showings, its an experience like no other, especially when you realize the actors on the screen is same people sitting next to you.
For inspiring film makers, they have to submit their films to be judged and scored, and Martina says they only accept the top 100 films, with the scores that need to meet the criteria after being nominated by a judge. Martina says there picked 64 films accepted this year, however only 52 films are able to attend, which is a requirement to be entered as a nominee. However, there’s 10 additional films that will be shown in the block chart, but not allowed to be judged.
With Pinetop WME Theatres hosting the event, it’s always amazing to see international films make their way to these parts. Martina states there are 12 international films, and 10 Arizona made projects. With 8 feature films, 43 new directors, and many short films to watch. The Producers Choice Awards will be presented on Sunday evening. Martina states she’s in pre-production for several features, next in line is after “Hashtag Blessed”, she’s producing “The Christmas witch” as well as "Coffee & God"; filming begins in 2023.
There are workshops the public can attend, but you must email her at info@showlowfilmfestival.com since the workshops are not open to the public. Asked about the cast of speakers in attendance Martina states, “We have Oscar Torre, Elina Madison, we also have some VIP speakers flying in for a music workshop. Corey Lee baker, who has over 800 music placements in film, Donna Britton Bukevicz and Samir Moussa. This Music in film workshop is open to local musicians for free, but they do need to email me a RSVP “
“This is a great event for locals to come and meet filmmakers. Talk to them and see films that will be coming out in the future. We will include a children's section (separate film festival) next year 2023. Most festivals charge $150 and up for festival passes. Ours is $90 for the three-day event. We have a new headquarters venue for our parties - Camp Grace. This was done to accommodate our growth for the future.” Martina added. Visit showlowfilmfestival.com to get the full details of this amazing event that happens every year.
Brett Halfpop is the videographer for the White Mountain Independent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.