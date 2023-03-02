Show Low Police Department activity log for Feb. 13-19. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
Feb. 20
Homeowners residing in the 500 block of East Merrill in Show Low called local law enforcement reporting someone who tried to break into their home just after midnight. Police records describe Michael Bracamonte, 27, of that same community, “hitting their windows and doors, yelling the police were after him.”
The suspect broke into the homeowner’s garage and began banging on the walls. When officers arrived, the observed the suspect “walking nearby carrying a baseball bat.” Bracamonte admitted to breaking into the home, the owners of which claimed no prior contact with the suspect. Bracamonte was booked for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and being a public nuisance.
Brandon Wingate, 38, of Snowflake, was involved in an argument with his wife at an unspecified grocery store. Afterwards, the suspect and his wife went their own ways, but not before Wingate “pounded on the hood of her vehicle causing damage to the hood,” as stated in the report.
While at her place of work, located in the 1200 block of North Automall Parkway, Wingate began calling her, “threatening to set himself on fire and drive his vehicle into her place of employment.” The report notes a friend of the suspect arrived and “took him home” where the suspect proceeded to douse himself and his vehicle in gasoline.
Officers were able to successfully subdue Wingate before any additional damage was done. He was booked for criminal damage (to his wife’s hood), threatening with intimidation and disorderly conduct.
The week prior, on Feb. 13, officers stopped Wingate when he was observed speeding near the same area as his wife’s place of employment (US 60 and Auto Mall) and was observed showing signs of impairment, but refused sobriety tests. He was then booked for DUI and criminal speed. For more details, see “Show Low Police Department Activity Log, Feb. 6-12.”
Just before midnight, officers contacted three underage individuals, 10, 11, and 13, all unidentified, on suspicion of stealing and selling tobacco vape pens. The individuals were all in possession of tobacco vape pens, but denied trying to sell them. The juveniles were each given a referral and released to their guardians.
Feb. 21
After he was told he would be let go from his position with Show Low Café, 480 West Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, Mark Horne, 31, of the Show Low community, “began to scream and yell obscenities at the former employer and former customers, all in the presence of customers.” Horne was cited for disorderly conduct and released after officers warned him not to return to the business.
After being booked for shoplifting alcohol from Circle K, 311 East Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, at 10:08 p.m. the previous evening, officers booked Jesse Eden, 37, of Lakeside, again at 4:54 the following afternoon for the same charge.
A Circle K employee noted that he had not sold any of that particular type of liquor that Eden claimed to have purchased earlier at that location. According to the officer’s report, surveillance video was obtained and showed Eden shoplifting the items, resulting in Eden’s arrest.
D-Amoni Bahe, 18, of Fort Apache, and Marquez Goklish, 20, of Whiteriver, were stopped by police when Bahe was observed stealing alcohol from Speedway, 1981 East Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. Officers questioned them at 11:12 p.m., finding they had been drinking alcohol. Bahe was booked for shoplifting and cited for underage drinking. Goklish was cited for the same violation and released.
Feb. 22
Just after 10 a.m., Garrick Jones, 23, and April Lee, 22, both residing in the Pinetop community, allegedly decided to start their morning with a bit of reckless driving. Neither individual would identify themselves to police when they were called to Walmart, 5401 S. White Mountain Road in Show Low, at 10:17 a.m.
When officers attempted to arrest Jones, Lee began grabbing at him and preventing officers from removing him from the vehicle. Officers booked both suspects with obstruction (refusal to give names) and obstructing government operations.
Before 4 p.m., officers were called to SR 260 and East Cooley Street in Show Low for a possible overdose. When they arrived, Adam Neal, age not given, from that same area, attempted to drive away, according to the officer’s report.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle and noted Neal “did not appear well.” Neal consented to a search resulting in the seizure of drug paraphernalia consistent with fentanyl use and what appeared to be a burnt fentanyl pill. After the suspect was cleared by medical responders, he performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
Neal was booked for DUI, DUI involving drugs, and possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. After he was taken into custody, the suspect admitted to using fentanyl and consuming THC earlier in the day. The log notes that lab results are still pending.
Feb. 24
Ashley McGonnell, 28, of Lakeside, was stopped by officers at 5:21 a.m. near US 60 and North Fifth Street in Show Low for a traffic violation and was found to have a felony warrant out of the Navajo County Sherriff’s Office.
A resulting vehicle search led to the suspect admitting to have been using methamphetamine and fentanyl while driving between Show Low and Globe. Officers found “multiple items of drug paraphernalia” and booked McGonnell for DUI, DUI involving drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the existing warrant.
Three hours later, officers were called to the 200 block of South 12th Place in Show Low for a report of an assault. Officers found Michael Carmine, 70, of that same community, after he allegedly punched his neighbor’s face (whose name isn’t given), resulting in multiple injuries.
The confrontation, the report says, had resulted from several days of arguing between Carmine and his neighbor. Before being booked for assault and disorderly conduct, Carmine allegedly told officers he “wished he put him in an ambulance.”
Zachary Crean, 31, also of the Show Low community, was booked for DUI and DUI with drugs after officers contacted him on a call of a reckless driver near Home Depot, 5601 South White Mountain Road in the suspect’s hometown. Crean admitted to using drugs after performing poorly on FSTs and was booked, with lab results still pending.
Feb. 25
Wayne Garrett, 65, and Theresa Cheney, 60, both from Winslow, were stopped at Circle K, 1600 West Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, when Garrett was observed driving 20-25 mph below the posted speed limit. Appearing intoxicated, Garrett admitted to drinking alcohol “at the casino” and performed poorly on resulting FSTs, providing breath alcohol concentration results of .101 and .104.
Officers also noted open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, “on the floorboard where (Cheney) was seated as well as in the door cup holder next to her.” The driver, Garrett, was cited and booked for DUI and DUI with a BrAC of .08 or higher; and the passenger, Cheney, was cited and released for possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
At 1:42 p.m., officers responded to an emergency call in the 400 block of East McNeil in Show Low to find Leandrew Jensen, 35, of Pinetop, after he had “smashed a glass bottle on the victim’s door and was actively trying to push his way into the home.”
Officers noted the victims had to “attempt to keep the door closed” and claimed Jensen had threatened to kill them, telling officers they were fearful for their lives. The suspect was booked for trespassing, threatening and intimidation, disorderly conduct, assault, and burglary.
Just before 6 p.m., Bernard Skain, 62, of North Cape May, New Jersey, called police reporting he had been assaulted by Patricia Young, 53, of Arvada, Colorado. According to Skain and the officer’s notes, he had to “use his foot to keep her far enough away from him.”
Young’s side of the confrontation states Skain was calling her names and kicked her in the chest. However, officers were able to determine Young had broken an ashtray during the incident. The pair were both cited for disorderly conduct and released. Young received an additional citation for criminal damage.
Feb. 26
Kenneth Moore, 58, of Show Low, arrived at Walmart, 5401 South White Mountain Road in Show Low, at 4:31 a.m., before the store had opened. Moore was so upset he began screaming and yelling. After he was observed “(kicking) a trash can and pulling apart a sign that was hung on the post near the store door,” he was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Officers pulled over Matthew Wright, 37, of Phoenix, for speeding near US 60 and Seirra Pines Trail in the Show Low area. After 2 p.m., Show Low Police Department’s K9 unit was called in and found 67 suspected fentanyl pills and an unspecified amount of methamphetamine.
Wright “showed signs of impairment and admitted to using methamphetamine the night prior,” according to police, but said the contraband found in his car did not belong to him. The suspect was booked for criminal speed, DUI, DUI involving drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession and transporting of narcotics for sale.
Just shy of 24 hours after her prior run-in with law enforcement, Patricia Young, still 53, still of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested after she called police and attempted to have her boyfriend (name not given) removed from a residence near the 300 block of North 16th Avenue in Show Low.
Officers discovered she had been “yelling, calling him offensive names, and flicking hot ashes on him from her cigarette,” so instead, Young was removed from the property and booked, again, for disorderly conduct.
