Show Low Police Department activity log for Feb. 27 to March 5. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
Feb. 27
Before 2:12 a.m., the girlfriend, name not given, of Cody Baker-Wagner, 27, visiting from Pinehurst, Texas, called officers to a residence near 4850 S. White Mountain Rd. in Show Low. She told officers that she and Baker-Wagner were “arguing” and that Baker-Wagner had a warrant out for his arrest.
When officers arrived, they confirmed a warrant for Baker-Wagner’s arrest out of Pinetop Justice Court. The parties were separated and Baker-Wagner was arrested and booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
Feb. 28
At 9:04 a.m., Savanah Parker, 23, of Show Low, was booked after CVS Pharmacy employees, working at 60 E. Deuce of Clubs, reportedly saw Parker, “(remove) the tag from some sunglasses and (place) the glasses on her head while continuing to shop.”
The responding officer noted Parker allegedly admitted to attempting to steal the sunglasses, among other items she had already stashed in her purse. The report states Parker removed $442.39 of merchandise from her apparently extraordinarily large purse.
The suspect was cited and released for shoplifting. On Feb. 16, the suspect was booked into Navajo County Jail for possession of drug paraphernalia, along with fellow Show Low resident Anthony Peaches, who himself was jailed on numerous drug-related offenses.
March 1
Just before 1:30 p.m., officers observed David Slack, 22, of Show Low “swerving out of his lane, within the lane and stopped straddling the lane dividing lines while driving” near the corner of U.S. Route 60 and North Eight Street in the Slack's hometown.
When he was stopped, officers noted the smell of marijuana. Slack reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana “two hours prior." The suspect allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests but provided a breath alcohol concentration of .00%.
Slack was arrested for DUI and DUI involving drugs, with the officer noting lab results are still pending for Slack’s blood test.
March 2
Dillion Goodman, 31, of Show Low was allegedly seen by officers “stumbling and blocking the road” at 1:20 p.m. near West Ellsworth Road and North Central Avenue.
Officers noted Goodman was “extremely intoxicated” and was arrested for obstruction of a public highway and being a public nuisance. Not satisfied with only two charges, Goodman earned a third for aggravated assault on a police officer when he allegedly refused to enter the transport van.
Goodman “struggled with his legs” after grabbing an officer’s hand to prevent him from being placed in handcuffs. During the “physical” incident, “the officer received injuries to his knuckles.” Goodman was booked on the three named charges.
Ten minutes later, Maria Chavez, 35, also of Show Low, was involved in a traffic collision in the 500 block of South White Mountain Road in the suspect's home area.
She allegedly admitted fault for the collision after officers noted the odor of an alcoholic beverage “coming from her person.”
She also allegedly admitted to being intoxicated but refused FSTs and was booked for aggravated DUI, pending lab results on a blood sample. The log notes that the incident was Chavez's third DUI since 2019.
At 4:16 p.m., an officer contacted Nathan Clarkson, 32, residing in Whiteriver, and trespassed him from Speedway located at 1790 S. White Mountain Rd. in Show Low. Officers noted Clarkson was intoxicated and “admitted to consuming alcohol while he was walking around.”
The log lists an offense for Clarkson for consuming liquor in public. Two hours and 21 minutes later, the suspect was contacted again and booked for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Officers saw Clarkson near Show Low City Park located near the 1500 block of West Owens after he “jumped in front of a car ... forcing the driver to stop quickly before striking him.”
While the driver was trying to ensure Clarkson was okay, the report says, the suspect was banging on the hood of her vehicle and yelling and swearing at her.
“Throughout the entire encounter with officers, he continued to posture himself like he wanted to fight, wouldn’t follow orders, and was passively resisting the arrest,” the log states. After the encounter, Clarkson was booked for all three charges.
March 3
Around 7:20 p.m., Craig Wylie, 33, of Show Low, admitted to “punching a door jam” after he “kicked a baby’s high chair into the wall of their home” located at 1481 N. 22nd Dr. After he couldn’t provide an adequate reason for doing it, Wylie was cited for criminal damage and released.
Twenty-three minutes before midnight, Michael Hughes, 35, of Mesa, was stopped for failing to dim his headlights near Downtown 9 Motel located at 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
Hughes admitted to drinking alcohol and reportedly performed poorly on resulting FSTs, providing two breath samples of .150. The log notes two of the three passengers were “minor children under the age of 15.”
The last passenger, Earl Tsosie, 33, of Indian Wells, was found to have a misdemeanor warrant from the Show Low Justice Court. He was booked and held for the warrant, joining Hughes, who was booked for aggravated DUI.
March 4
Moses Ayala, 49, of Glendale and Allisia Duran, 26, of Show Low were stopped by an officer near State Route 77 and White Mountain Lake Road in Show Low at 3 p.m.
“Officers noticed nervousness and inconsistencies in the stories of the driver and the passenger,” the log states. After consenting to a search, the driver, Ayala, withdrew his consent.
“A K9 officer was able to respond,” and alerted the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of approximately 750 pills, believed to be fentanyl, 13 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Both Ayala and Duran have offenses listed for possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Just before 5 p.m., officers were called by employees at Starbucks, 421 N. White Mountain Rd. in Show Low, reporting a male subject drinking whiskey inside their establishment.
Officers cited Leslie Snyder, 65, of Show Low, for consuming liquor in public after he allegedly admitted to the offense and was released.
Before 7:21 p.m., Wade Decker, 50, residing in Eagar, reportedly punched an unnamed victim through an open window of the victim’s vehicle at Maverick gas station located in the 900 block of North Penrod in Show Low.
Officers note the subject “jumped out of his vehicle” to allegedly assault the victim. Decker was booked for assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
March 5
Officers contacted Michael Collins, 55, of Pinetop at Cal Ranch, in the 700 block of West Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, for a shoplifting investigation beginning in January.
Officers found three active warrants for Collins’ arrest out of Pinetop Justice Court, Show Low Justice Court and Maricopa County Superior Court. He was booked for all of the warrants and shoplifting.
During the investigation, Herbert Hagan, 60, also of Pinetop, was “seen throwing multiple cigarette butts on the ground” and was also found to have a warrant for his arrest from MCSC. He was booked for littering and the existing warrant.
After stopping Jarrett Holland, 33, of Pinetop, for a traffic violation in the 1400 block of West Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, officers allegedly found him “to be in possession of two items used to ingest illicit drugs.” He was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.