Show Low Police Department activity log for March 20-26. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
Stephvan Nakai, 31, from Show Low, was contacted by police after 2:26 p.m. on March 20 in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue in the suspect’s home community.
SLPD states Nakai was “arguing with his girlfriend.” During the argument, the suspect allegedly “slapped her face with his hand.”
When officers arrived, they discovered Nakai had two misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest out of the justice courts in Snowflake and St. Johns.
Nakai was booked for the existing warrants and for disorderly conduct.
On March 23, officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash near highway 60 and Penrod Road just after 3 p.m.
Officers met with the driver, Thornton Baylish, 32, of Whiteriver, after the suspect “drove through a guard rail and into some large boulders off the road” with three other individuals in the car with him.
The suspect had allegedly been drinking before he decided to drive himself and three of his co-workers home after work.
Officers say that Baylish was so intoxicated he was unable to stand while conducting field sobriety tests and “had to be carried to the police car because he couldn’t walk.”
While lab results from an obtained blood test are pending, Baylish was booked for DUI and endangerment.
Daniel Hernandez, 36, of Pinetop, was booked for DUI after police witnessed him “driving across the double yellow line, into opposing traffic, then drove all the way off the roadway and stuck a tree,” according to police reports.
The accident occurred before 10:28 a.m. on March 21 on highway 77 near milepost 345.
Hernandez reportedly told officers he had only slept two hours the night before and also admitted to smoking marijuana the night prior.
Officers say Hernandez performed poorly on resulting FSTs, with official charges still pending the results of a blood test.
In the early morning of March 23, Ashley Clouse, 26, of St. Johns, was “dropped off” at Summit Hospital, 2200 East Show Low Lake Road.
Officers say Clouse was “unresponsive,” so hospital staff administered Narcan for a possible drug overdose.
After she regained consciousness, officers found “several items of drug paraphernalia” and a fentanyl pill in the suspect’s purse.
Clouse was charged with separate counts of possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
At 8:02 that same night, Vicky Pusher, 31, of Whiteriver, was contacted by police while she was arguing with her boyfriend at Circle K, 1600 W. Deuce of Clubs.
During the argument, Pusher allegedly struck her boyfriend’s face and left a visible injury to his lip. She was booked for assault and disorderly conduct.
Show Low resident Lisa Mcgowan, 50, was contacted after she was observed “driving poorly in the parking lot” of Safeway, 900 W. Deuce of Clubs, at 1:19 p.m. on March 24.
Mcgowan showed signs of intoxication and performed poorly on resulting FSTs. She was booked for DUI, with charges pending the results of an obtained blood test.
Before 7:20 p.m. on March 24, officers were dispatched to the corner of Woolford Road and Eighth Street in Show Low.
Two underage males, 16 and 14, both residing in Whiteriver, were located after reports were made of them jumping in and out of traffic while dressed in dark clothing.
Officers noted the boys both showed signs of intoxication and were found to be in possession of “several bottles of alcohol.”
The suspects were both cited with underage consumption and possession of alcohol before the legal age of 21 and released to their guardian.
At 8:25 that same evening, officers were called to Home Depot, 5601 South White Mountain Road, for “an intoxicated male walking around breaking glass bottles.”
Josiah Larzelere, 19, of Whiteriver, fit the subject’s description, and when contacted by police, admitted to consuming alcohol.
Larzelere was also found to have a warrant out for his arrest out of Show Low Justice Court and was booked for the warrant and underage consumption.
Fellow Whiteriver resident Aaron Talker, 36, was stopped for a cracked windshield just after 4 p.m. on March 25.
The suspect reportedly showed signs of intoxication and admitted to smoking marijuana “earlier” in the day.
The suspect performed poorly on field sobriety tests, which were administered while his “four children (sat) in the backseat of the vehicle.”
Talker was booked for aggravated DUI.
One hour later, officers were called to Show Low City Park, 1501 W. Owens, for a reported assault that took place in the dog park.
After an unidentified individual attempted to stop a fight between several dogs, including his, he claimed he was “grabbed” by Kenneth Shreeve, 58, of Show Low.
Shreeve allegedly grabbed the victim “by the shirt,” “yelling in his face,” and “wouldn’t let go of him.”
Shreeve said he was angry because he thought his dog had been attacked by a dog belonging to the victim but was still cited for assault.
Before 9:48 p.m. on March 25, officers were called to a home located at 941 North 34th Drive in Show Low and found many cars parked in the roadway, blocking regular traffic.
Officers found “15-18 juveniles and young adults at the home” who were found to have been consuming alcohol.
The two “adults” found in the home, Michael Patterson, 18, of Show Low, and Arika Kohlmann, 18, of Lakeside, both showed positive for consuming alcohol on a PBT and were cited and released for hosting/permitting party and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Three unnamed individuals, aged 17, 17, and 16, all from the Pinetop-Lakeside area, also showed positive for consuming alcohol. The three were cited and released to their parents.
At 9:00 p.m. on March 26, Katharine Kickson, 28, of Burbank, was stopped for driving 63 mph in a 45 mph zone near state route 260 and Woolford Road.
Kickson allegedly showed signs of intoxication and provided breath alcohol concentration readings of .190 and .193.
The suspect was cited for DUI and extreme DUI and was released.
