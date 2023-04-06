Show Low Police Department activity log for March 27 to April 2. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
March 27
Just before 9:30 a.m., 18-year old William Anderson, of Show Low, was contacted by police after his mother reported he may be damaging their home located at 941 North 34th Drive.
When officers arrived, they found “damage to a bedroom door that was ripped off its hinges” and discovered Anderson had a warrant for his arrest out of Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was booked for the existing warrant and an additional charge of criminal damage.
Officers reported an unnamed, underage individual, 17, residing in Show Low, “helped himself to his grandmother’s vehicle.”
At 2:14 p.m., officers found the suspect near the 4500 block of West Johnson Drive in Show Low after he lost control and crashed his grandmother’s vehicle.
The suspect was cited for unlawful use of means of transportation. Offers reported his grandmother also “desired prosecution for the illegal use of her vehicle.”
Officers responded to a report of a crash near Clark Road and 30th Avenue at 5:37 p.m. and found the driver, Spencer Goins, of Show Low.
Officers noted the smell of marijuana in the suspect’s vehicle. Goins, when asked, admitted to consuming alcohol.
After performing poorly on the resulting field sobriety tests, Goins was booked for DUI.
Officers reported John Tsosie, 38, of Show Low, was “extremely intoxicated,” indicated by his “tripping on flower pots” and “banging loudly and yelling.”
Police met with Tsosie at 6:10 p.m. in the 900 block of West McNeil, where he “had to be forced into the police car upon arrest.” He was booked for disorderly conduct.
Two hours later, Herbert Tague, 35, also of Show Low, was stopped for invalid registration in the 2700 block of South White Mountain Road. He showed signs of intoxication.
After admitting to smoking marijuana and performing poorly on FSTs, Tague was booked for DUI. Officers note other charges may result depending on the results of a blood test.
After 10:30 p.m., officers stopped Janelle Waltmire, 35, residing in Show Low, near 251 South 16th Avenue for several traffic violations.
The suspect allegedly showed signs of intoxication, and was found to have a warrant out for her arrest out of the Show Low Justice Court for a previous DUI charge.
Waltmire was booked for DUI and the existing warrant, with additional charges pending the results of a blood test.
March 28
Officers were called to CVS Pharmacy, 60 E. Deuce of Clubs, for report of a “female juvenile concealing make-up items.”
The individual, 16, from the Show Low community, admitted to taking the items and concealing them in a small handbag which, upon inspection, was found to contain marijuana and related paraphernalia.
Officers placed the suspect under arrest, referred her for the charges and turned her over to her mother.
Officers reported Nathan Clarkson, 32, of Whiteriver, two separate times in the log. Both offenses were recorded at 4:38 p.m.
First, officers report Clarkson was arrested for shoplifting $71.99 of alcohol from Safeway, 900 West Deuce of Clubs.
Clarkson’s second entry was recorded at Cal Ranch, 750 West Deuce of Clubs, for aggravated assault on a police officer, shoplifting and an existing misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.
Before officers arrived on scene, Clarkson was allegedly challenging customers in the parking lot and inside the store to “a fight” and attempted to steal a pair of gloves.
As officers were questioning him on his exhibited signs of intoxication, he refused to identify himself and attempted to punch one of the officers.
Officers were able to “thwart the assault and place the suspect under arrest.”
March 29
Damian Ocanas, 21, of Show Low, was booked and held on charges of disorderly conduct, assault and aggravated domestic violence following an incident at Show Low Apartments, 1451 West McNeil.
After the suspect was refused cigarettes from his grandmother, officers say he grabbed her arm and shook her, knocking her to the ground, resulting in the suspect’s third arrest for domestic violence in seven years.
March 30
After 1:30 p.m., staff at Cal Ranch, 750 West Deuce of Clubs, called police about an intoxicated man attempting to purchase a firearm.
When staff refused to sell him the firearm, Frederick Naranjo, 40, of Whiteriver, “became irate” and “began reaching for his waistband and threating to pull out a firearm and shoot the employees.”
Officers met with Naranjo at “another store across town,” and while being taken into custody, he kicked one of the officers and threatened the officers “and their families” with violence.
The suspect was booked for assaulting a police officer, aggravated assault, threatening and intimidating, disorderly conduct, being in possession of an open bottle of alcohol, and an existing misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of the Pinetop Justice Court.
Officers were called to CVS Pharmacy, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs, for a report of a hit-and-run.
Officers say Edward Pisciotta, 68, of Vernon, showed signs of intoxication and admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day and taking prescription medications.
While the suspect provided a breath alcohol concentration readings of .000, officers say he performed poorly on resulting FSTs.
He was placed under arrest for DUI and DUI involving drugs.
March 31
At 3:24 p.m., Diane Corsaro, 65, residing in Show Low, was stopped near state route 260 and Woolford Road after she was observed making “several traffic infractions.”
Corsaro told officers she had just left the hospital and had been given medication for back pain. She performed poorly on FSTs and was cited and released for DUI and DUI involving drugs.
