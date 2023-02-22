A recurring Show Low offender is once again behind bars, booked for eight separate charges and two active warrants.
Just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 16, the Show Low Police Department received a call reporting an armed individual threatening others at a home near 681 N. 5th Dr. in Show Low. The caller advised law enforcement the offender, “had drugs in the house, had been smoking fentanyl, and was acting erratically,” according to a SLPD media release.
A short while later, and thanks to the efforts of SLPD detectives, the Major Crimes Apprehension Team and the Navajo County Sherriff’s office, Anthony Peaches, 41, and Savannah Parker, 23, both of whom reside in Show Low, were arrested and booked into Navajo County jail on numerous drug-related offenses.
When officers arrived, they allegedly saw drug paraphernalia and a firearm when they entered the residence. While conducting the arrest, Peaches was allegedly observed trying to hide methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.
Peaches was booked on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or use of dangerous drugs, possession or use of narcotic drugs, possession for sale of dangerous drugs, possession for sale of narcotic drugs, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and possession or use of a weapon in the commission of a drug offense.
The log also shows Peaches was booked for two existing warrants, a misdemeanor and a felony, after he was interviewed by NCSO detectives, for an unrelated aggravated assault case that occurred on Jan. 26. Parker was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
This is not Peaches’ first run-in with local law enforcement.
In July, he and two others, both women, aged 33 and 34, were booked after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 36 grams of methamphetamine and around 300 suspected fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm. “(The) information gathered from this traffic stop is (suggests) that these drugs were destined for our communities in Navajo County,” stated NCSO in a release.
In November 2015, he was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, dangerous drugs for sale, marijuana, marijuana for sale and a firearm during a drug offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia after an arrest that occurred Oct. 30.
The arrest drew significant attention on social media. Many commented on the number of Peaches’ arrests they’ve heard of in recent years and most commended law enforcement for their efforts.
