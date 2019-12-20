Show Low vs. Owens case on hold

SHOW LOW—The City of Show Low’s zoning case against pioneer matriarch Joy Owens is on pause in the Show Low Municipal Court while the parties try to come to a resolution. Owens and her family’s LLC, Country Lane Holdings, were cited by the city May 17, 2017, alleging various violations of the city’s zoning ordinances. The case came up for trial in August of this year, but after an entire day’s worth of testimony, was reset. The next court session is expected to include Owens’ side of the story.
This dispute has generated a lot of interest in the community. It encapsulates a simmering tension between the individual rights of long-standing property owners and the government’s interest in regulating the various uses of property, especially in an area that is growing. In this case the property at issue is in the heart of Show Low, and has belonged to the Owens’ family long before the city even incorporated. That fact alone makes for potential trouble.
Retired Show Low Magistrate and former Justice of the Peace Stephen Price is presiding over this civil, non-criminal case as a pro tem (temporary) judge. At the request of the parties, Price set, and re-set the dates for the continued trial once in September, twice in October and now, the December trial date has also been vacated. Show Low City Attorney Morgan Brown told The Independent, “At the request of the Owens family, the City and Owens are working on a settlement that would address a resolution of the issues.” An Owens family member confirmed that as well.
Electronic court records do not yet list a new date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.