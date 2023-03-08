As Show Low’s Experimental Aviation Association chapter takes to the skies, the organization is hoping to bring plenty of White Mountain youths along from the ride.
Since the organization’s inception, the EAA, based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has spread its wings all over the world, growing close to 1,000 chapters with over 250,000 members. The organization supports countless grassroots educational programs for youths interested in aviation, either as a potential career or a unique hobby.
“It’s not just about flying airplanes. There’s STEM education, problem solving, technical support, and mechanics learning involved,” said Show Low EAA chapter president Edward Hamilton.
“It’s overwhelming how much it’s grown. We’ve sparked a lot of interest in just the last few months and more kids are becoming aware of the benefits that come with having an interest, and later skills, in the art of flying.”
Hamilton, 73, says it’s never too early (or too late) to start exploring the aviation world, noting he didn’t start training for his license until he was 51. “Most hobbyists don’t start until they’re older, but we’re trying to teach the kids the benefits about starting young,” he said.
Through the EAA’s Young Eagles program, Hamilton’s chapter offers White Mountain youth the opportunity to experience a controlled flight with a certified pilot. The program was a bit of a slow start, Hamilton says, but he is seeing a large spike in interest as more people become aware of what the program can offer their children.
“When the Flagstaff chapter has their events, they can draw in something near 100 kids. They have 10 or 12 airplanes, and the children go absolutely bananas for it. I don’t know if we’ll ever be big enough to support that many, but right now, we can comfortably handle about 20 or 30,” Hamilton said.
The chapter’s recent event, held on March 4, drew 29 White Mountain children, a significant jump from the groups of two or three the chapter was serving last year. Hamilton says the number is “almost perfect” for ensuring each child has a one-on-one learning experience with their pilot.
While most of the children were pre-registered online, Hamilton says the chapter will gladly take walk-ins at the events they have planned throughout the rest of the year.
The chapter has Young Eagle flying events scheduled for the first Saturday of April, May and June. The EAA chapter will also be partnering with Lakeside nonprofit “Walking Down Ranch” for an additional event in September.
“Arizona has two of the biggest chapters in the country, Deer Valley and Glendale. But we want to make sure that White Mountain kids have an opportunity to experience the same things,” Hamilton said.
With sufficient membership and attendance to events, the chapter could qualify some of its members for scholarships funded through the Ray Aviation Scholarship program, which provides scholarships up to $11,000 to cover youth flight training expenses.
While entering to be what he expects to be a “busy flying season,” Hamilton hopes to continue to grow to enjoy other benefits offered by the EAA and offer them to White Mountain children who may consider getting their pilot’s license.
“What kid does not want to see the Earth from a thousand miles in the air? For most, it’s a rare experience. It’s not one they would want to miss,” Hamilton said.
For more information about Show Low’s Experimental Aviation Association chapter, visit eaa.org. To register a child for one of the upcoming Young Eagles flights, visit yeday.org.
