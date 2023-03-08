As Show Low’s Experimental Aviation Association chapter takes to the skies, the organization is hoping to bring plenty of White Mountain youths along from the ride.

Since the organization’s inception, the EAA, based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has spread its wings all over the world, growing close to 1,000 chapters with over 250,000 members. The organization supports countless grassroots educational programs for youths interested in aviation, either as a potential career or a unique hobby.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.