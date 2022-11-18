Kortny Payne, Sunshine Brewer

Longtime staff member Kortny Payne, left, and newly announced Executive Director Sunshine Brewer sit on a bench Wednesday outside the Show Low Chamber of Commerce. Brewer commended Payne’s work during the position’s vacancy, saying, “I’d have been lost if she wasn’t here to help. She really helped hold it down.”

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

After months of searching, the Show Low Chamber of Commerce has found a new executive director.

Sunshine Brewer officially started her new position at the chamber on Nov. 1. Before then, she worked as an advertising agent with White Mountain Radio for six months.

