After months of searching, the Show Low Chamber of Commerce has found a new executive director.
Sunshine Brewer officially started her new position at the chamber on Nov. 1. Before then, she worked as an advertising agent with White Mountain Radio for six months.
“I’m fortunate to have found a position where I can keep in touch with all the people from my old line of work. I’ll still be in contact with them and, hopefully, be helping them in newer ways,” she said.
Brewer is a proud born-and-raised Show Low native. She recalled going to Fool Hollow Lake and Show Low Lake in her youth, saying, “If I wasn’t at one, you could probably find me at the other. There wasn’t much to do back then, so all the kids grew up very outdoors-y. This has always been my home, and I’m glad I was given an opportunity to come back.”
While she’s always maintained residence in Show Low, Brewer has spent the better part of the past five years traveling to and from the Valley for work. “It’s nice being able to maintain roots here again. I’m glad to be home again, and I’m excited to get to work.”
The “work” she’s talking about is servicing the many businesses that call Show Low home, many of which she’s already familiar with because of her work in radio.
“These shops haven’t had a chamber director for going on three years, so I know they’re hurting. I want to get out there and bring everyone into the fold again. I want all Show Low businesses to know they have someone in their corner, and I couldn’t be more excited to be that someone.
“I didn’t take this job for a paycheck. I took it because I love working with people and seeing how I can help them,” Brewer said.
Because the chamber has gone without an executive director for three years, Brewer’s workload moving into the position was especially daunting. She praised Kortny Payne for her work during the position’s vacancy, saying, “I don’t even want to think about what it would’ve been like without her here. She’s a Jill of all trades, and I’m lucky to have her to start this process.”
Brewer re-entered the Show Low economic landscape in a very different place than it was in five years ago before the pandemic. She acknowledged that this is a large hurdle to jump, but said, with the cooperation of the businesses she now services, Show Low’s economy will come out better than it ever was.
“I want to meet with every business owner, chamber member or not. I want to hear their ideas and ask them, ‘What do you need from me?’ I genuinely think that’s the only way to get back on track. So far, everyone I’ve spoken to has been very welcoming and responsive, so I know our businesses are excited as well,” Brewer said.
She said she runs her work mindset around a basic philosophy: Under promise and over deliver. She’s hoping this mentality resonates with Show Low business owners and encourages them to work with the chamber and elevate the city’s status as the business hub of the White Mountains, while still maintaining the charm and vibrancy that makes it so special.
“I don’t want our chamber to be the same as everyone else. I want us to be unique, just like how Show Low is unique. I want to help my town in any way that I can. This is the career for me and I’m ready to get the work done,” Brewer said.
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
