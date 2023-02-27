Show Low Parks & Recreation have announced their calendar of events taking place in March.
Run, don’t walk, to register for Wild Hare 3K
Any White Mountain resident hoping to participate in this year’s Wild Hare 3K Color Run/Walk must register before March 17. If you’re unable to register before then, late registration will be open until March 31. Anyone registering after the 17th will not be guaranteed a commemorative T-shirt, so apply as soon as possible!
The color run/walk will take place on April 1 at the New Pavilion in Show Low City Park, 751 S. Clark Road in Show Low. Check-in will begin at 8:10 a.m. followed by a color toss at 8:30 a.m. Participants aged 13 or older may register now for $25, children aged 12 or younger $15. Anyone registering after the early deadline will need to pay $35 for an adult and $20 for youth.
To avoid any extra charges and to guarantee a spot in this year’s 3K color run/walk, register now at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
Come to a Luau at the Aquatic Center
Ladies Night Luau returns from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 9 at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center. The event costs $5 per person and will be open to anyone aged 5 or older.
White Mountain ladies are welcome to join others for a fun night at the pool. Whether you’re sitting in the hot tub, hanging out on the pool deck or waiting for a turn down the waterslide, there will be plenty to keep you (and the kids) busy.
The event promises plenty of music, refreshments, activities, and door prizes, including a special gift (free of charge) for the first 25 ladies who show up the evening of the event.
Celebrate the start of spring!
Spring Play Days is a four-day recreational program taking place between March 13 and 16 while school is out for spring break. The program will take place from 8 a.m. until noon each day at the Show Low City Campus Training Facility, Recreation Room No. 2, located at 760 E. McNeil in Show Low.
Participants can choose to pay either $18 for participation on any single day, or $60 for access to all activities throughout the week. Children will learn new games, face mind challenges and create arts and crafts with other youth in similar age groups.
To ensure a minimum class size of at least 14 participants, all White Mountain residents hoping to participate in this fun-filled week of activities must register in advance.
Teens can travel back to the 80s
White Mountain teenagers may be too old to recall Shrinky Dinks, bracelet pens, “Hulkamania” or when “Disney Channel” was a weekly magazine, but they can experience it for the first time at the Teen ’80s Party, held from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 31 at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center.
The event is open to youths 11-14 and costs $10 per participant. Teens are welcome to hang out and enjoy some ’80s throwback tunes. A concession stand will be open with plenty of snacks and beverages for sale to keep the party going.
Enroll your puppies in dog obedience course
A four-week level 1 dog obedience course will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., beginning on April 1, at the Show Low City Campus’ Training Facility Recreation Room No. 1. The course costs $89 per participant and because of the limited space available, pre-registration is required.
Any dogs older than six months and their owners are welcome to attend to learn essential commands. Participants will learn how to teach their furry friends to sit, law down, stay, focus, come, and greet people using force-free science-based methods of training.
Over-excitable, reactive, or aggressive dogs are encouraged to stay home, as this training course may not be suitable for them. For more information, email nikki.righttrackdogtraining@gmail.com.
Anyone up for Hare Raising fun?
After the Wild Hare 3K Color Run/Walk gets underway, children aged 10 and under are welcome to participate in the Hare Raising Fun Candy Scramble from 10 a.m. until noon near the New Pavilion in Show Low City Park.
Children between the ages of 0-3, 4-7, and 8-10 will participate in three different candy hunts. The activities will begin at 10:15 a.m., followed by a magic performance by Matt Lemm at 11 a.m.
Children will also have access to a photo booth where they can meet the Easter Bunny. All participants must bring their own baskets or sacks (for their candy and treats) and a blanket for open seating on the grass during the magic show. The event is free and does not require registration in advance.
Recurring events and activities
The Show Low Family Aquatic Center hosts “Swim for a Buck” on the first and third Monday of each month. For only $1 per participant, residents of all ages can participate in a lap swim from 5 to 6:45 p.m. and an open swim session from 6 to 7:45 p.m.
After-school programs are available to students residing within Show Low city limits. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade may participate at Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School, 761. E. McNeil in Show Low. Youths in sixth through eighth grades are welcome at the Show Low City Campus, also in Show Low. Students must have their parents register them in advance.
The Show Low Swim Team, ages 5 to 17, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. each week, Monday through Thursday, at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center. Swimmers must meet the minimum skill requirement (25 yards freestyle and backstroke, non-stop, and without assistance) to participate. The cost to participate is $25 per child or $85 for a family of four or more immediate family members.
Erika Haroldson hosts Zumba classes at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Show Low City Campus Training Facility, Recreation Room No. 2. The class is free to anyone aged 7 and older, providing residents with an opportunity to get in shape and have fun while doing so.
For more information on any of the events listed, call (928) 532-4130. To register for a specific event, visit showlow.activityreg.com.
