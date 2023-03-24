On January 11, 2021, the American Red Cross announced the organization was facing a national blood crisis.
The announcement came one year and one day after the World Health Organization published their first reports on a suspected virus outbreak in Wuhan, China.
While blood donation numbers have never been high in the US, staff and supply shortages and attempts at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 caused those numbers to decline even more.
Since then, community blood drives have become a major component of the US health care system and Vitalant, founded in Phoenix, is working to ensure White Mountains residents can do their part to help.
The non-profit blood collection service has operated just under 20 blood drives in the White Mountains since the blood crisis was first announced.
“Even before then, under a different name, the company would make trips to northern Arizona to host them,” said Sue Thew, Vitalant communication manager.
“We’ve had a lot of successful blood drives come from that area, I think because the process has become so easy. We set them up in schools, libraries, county offices that they are familiar with, and can travel to with little effort.”
Vitalant held a blood drive at the Show Low High School library on March 9. The organization also held drives at Summit Healthcare Hospital and the American Legion Post in Snowflake/Taylor.
SLHS student counselor Julie Cota also works as the school’s adviser to the National Honors Society, who has partnered with Vitalant to schedule springtime blood drives at the school for the past few years.
This year, Cota recruited help from her NHS student president, Paige McKenna, 18. “Volunteering is important,” McKenna said, “so we’re just here to make sure everyone gets checked in correctly and has what they need.”
Cota said smaller communities will often receive less attention from blood service organizations. “Programs like this one ensure that these kinds of needs are being fulfilled in the smaller communities that may need them most,” she said.
Rhonda Sanders, resident of Show Low, told a reporter she was inspired to donate because of a close friend’s struggle with a blood disease.
“She has to get red blood cells, platelets and plasma every nine weeks, so I’m trying to donate every eight weeks to help her, and others like her.” she said.
“The (Vitalant) staff are all great and the kids and school staff are making sure we’re taken care of. As long as (the school) is hosting them, I’ll be stopping by and trying to help.”
Donors can register through the organization’s website, vitalant.org, and will be notified when blood drives are set up in their home region. “That means we don’t have to go out and find people who want to donate,” Cota said.
“These donors are on the ball, informed and ready to go. As soon there’s a need, people start showing up to help, and the process removes a lot of the middle-management stuff that may deter someone from considering donating.”
SLHS student and blood drive volunteer Natalie Behn, 17, said she was glad to see the turnout from her community.
“These people are lifesavers. I think it’s incredibly important that we keep finding people who are willing to donate blood,” she said.
Fellow student Max Freund, 16, mirrored the sentiments. He said he “really wanted to donate, especially after my parents encouraged me and told me about it,” but couldn’t, due to the weight requirement to donate.
Freund said he would “try again next year” and possibly be joined by Lenora Bernier, 15, who hasn’t yet met the minimum age requirement (16 or older).
For now, Bernier said she was content with handing donors a snack and water, and thanking them for their time before they left.
“It feels good to participate and help in any way you can. We’ve seen a lot of people today and they’re all so proud to be contributing and giving back to our communities,” she said.
