At only 16 years old, a Show Low High School student has gained the attention of a professional sports organization and earned an opportunity to take his small-town game to the big leagues.
Since he was 10 years old, Nic Osinga has had an affinity for disc golf. “For me, it really only took one or two throws to start liking the game,” he said.
Six years later, Nic plays for the SLHS varsity baseball team and does his best to keep up with the local circuit of disc golf players who enjoy the game in the White Mountains.
“After COVID hit, I feel like it became a huge thing,” he said. “The sport has been there for a while, but people are just now realizing what it can offer.”
His skills at the game have drawn attention off the Mountain as well. Over the past few years, Nic has found his way to three career wins at tournaments held in Phoenix and Flagstaff.
Beyond that, Nic has traveled to Tennessee, Oklahoma and Georgia to test his skills in a professional disc golf tournament.
“We live fairly close to Show Low City Park, which has (disc golf) baskets all over the place,” Nic’s mother, Amanda, said.
“He’s a natural athlete. I’m glad he does well in school and all, but its always been clear to me that he has a natural, basic ability when it comes to physical sports.”
In early March, Nic received an email from the Professional Disc Golf Association. The message said he was being invited to play at the association’s junior world championship, held from June 25 to July 1 in Peoria, Illinois.
“I knew I had to do everything I could to make sure he can go,” Amanda said.
Because Nic would need to stay in Illinois for the full 10-day duration of the tournament and considering flights, hotels, rental cars, and food, Amanda is estimating the trip to cost about $7,000.
Word of Nic’s invitation spread quickly among those in her community, and many asked how they could contribute to make sure Nic can make the trip to Illinois.
Her place of employment, Moose Henri's Grille in Lakeside, allowed her to set up a donation bucket, and shortly after, Amanda started a Venmo account to accept donations.
Amanda says the support her family has received has been “astonishing and overwhelming. It’s humbling to live in a community so eager to see one of their own succeed.”
Show Low HVAC business Elevate agreed to sponsor Nic after donating a “very generous amount” to his trip’s fund.
As a result of these donations, Amanda says her family is about halfway to reaching the amount they would need to fund Nic’s trip.
“I’m really proud, both of Nic and the people, the community that we live with,” Amanda said.
“Even though we don’t have the benefits of a metropolitan area, everyone’s support has just gone to show that the closest families come from some of the smallest communities.”
Nic said he was grateful to have “someone backing me up, wanting me to succeed” and hopes to make his community proud if he can attend the championship in June.
“It’s an honor to be recognized in this way, by an organization as big and respected as they are. I just hope I do my best when I play,” Nic said.
