An awards ceremony was held during Tuesday’s Show Low city council meeting, acknowledging members of local law enforcement and their work keeping the city of Show Low and the White Mountains safe.
SLPD chief Brad Provost took to the podium to announce and introduce each of the evening’s recipients. Mayor John Leech Jr., vice mayor Connie Kakavas, and Brandt Clark and Mike Allsop, both councilmen, all stepped down from their chairs to assist him.
Provost then introduced the first recipient: dispatcher Adriana Watson. “Adriana answered a call regarding a male subject possibly having a heart attack at a rural address in Snowflake,” he said. “(She) quickly dispatched Snowflake/Taylor Fire and Medical to the subject’s location.
“A few minutes later, Adriana took a second call, learning the man was no longer breathing. She initiated emergency medical dispatch protocols and directed the caller to begin CPR. She guided the lifesaving efforts for over eight minutes and counted off over 1,000 chest compressions before rescue teams arrived on scene.”
Watson was given a Lifesaving Award.
Provost then introduced officer Joseph Hubbard, who was given the same award for identifying a woman’s overdose, administering Narcan and performing CPR. “His appropriate assessment, rapid actions and response clearly saved this woman’s life,” Provost said.
Officer James Barber was also recognized with the Lifesaving Award. Barber reportedly performed CPR on a man and continued until medical crews arrived. Provost quoted another SLPD officer as saying, “Without a doubt, (Barber) saved this man’s life.”
Officers Bernard Huser and Elijah Toth both received certificates of commendation. Provost said the officers used “less lethal measures” when dealing with an irate individual during a traffic stop. Despite the individual’s aggressive and erratic refusal to cooperate, both officers ensured the man was taken into custody without injury to himself or anyone else.
Provost then awarded officer Toth, Sgt. Richard Rosales, officer Ismael Naranjo, officer Jessica Mikita, dispatch supervisor Maria Garvin and dispatcher Desiree Pease with their handling of a situation involving a subject, armed with a sword, in the SLPD lobby.
“This one was a group effort,” Provost said, “And while this narrative is short, this was an incident that took a good period of time and a lot of planning and tactical response by this group, involving both officers and dispatchers.”
Provost commended the officers and dispatchers for their planning and communication, successfully executing a tactical response, deploying less lethal force, and safely dealing with situation. “(They) arrested the subject without harm to him or others,” he said.
Provost recognized officer Joseph Raimo, commending him for his work on a runaway case involving two teenage girls. After Raimo found the young girls and returned them to their home, the runaway got into an argument with her grandmother.
According to Provost, she grabbed a knife from the kitchen, threatening to kill herself. Raimo identified the potential danger, followed her into the kitchen, and disarmed her, preventing her from harming herself.
The first 2022 annual award went to newly retired city manager Ed Muder. “We, at the police department, wanted to recognize his years of service and support for our agency. In recognition of that, we’re presenting him (with) a flag that was flown over the city during his watch,” Provost said.
For the first time, a retired member of the department received the department’s Chief’s Award. Provost recognized former commander John Jarrett for his work coordinating the construction of the Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial, a wall located near the town’s city hall memorializing officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.
An additional special recognition award was given to the Porter Mountain Fellowship Baptist church, located at 1790 W. Commerce Drive in Lakeside. Deacon Richard Wallace accepted the award on behalf of the church.
“This church has supported our agency over the years. The church has supported the chaplaincy program and supported our officers, dispatchers and other employees with gift cards, luncheons, and other tokens of support,” said Provost.
Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Dr. Jim Stansberry, who Provost noted was unable to attend to accept his award. Stansberry’s wife, Jill, accepted the award on his behalf. Stansberry works with Arizona Baptist Children Services and as a pastor at Porter Mountain Fellowship, and was awarded for the chaplaincy services he provides to the department.
Provost recognized Sgt. Richard Rosales, Sgt. Justin Hart, Sgt. Ashley Ellsworth and Sgt. Troy Eberline. “Every year, we recognize a group or a unit for going above and beyond and (for) the extraordinary work that unit may do. This year, the group that was chosen was the patrol sergeants,” he said.
The next award, Civilian of the Year, was given to Kent McQuillan, who assisted the department with IT related projects, such as the department’s radio system. Provost said McQuillan has “fundamentally changed the way we do business in the field.”
The final two awards were given to members who received awards earlier in the evening. Adriana Watson was named Dispatcher of the Year and Elijah Toth was recognized as Officer of the Year.
“You guys (have) a tough job,” Mayor Leech said, addressing the attending officers and dispatchers. “But it’s awesome when we do this, every year. I know the plaque is just a little token of appreciation, but we love everything you do out there. You’ll have our support for as long as we’re sitting up here.”
Vice mayor Kakavas congratulated everyone for their awards. “You’re part of a great team. We appreciate the professionalism that you provide to our community and how you represent us,” she said.
Councilman Clark said, “We appreciate the sacrifice, the nights that you have a tough time getting to sleep, and the times where your spouses are struggling because you’ve dealt with very difficult stuff. The mental anguish that you carry, it doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Councilman Allsop concluded the awards ceremony, saying, “It’s a privilege and an honor to recognize each one of you. Without you guys, I can’t even see what this town would be like without the people we have on our police force.”
