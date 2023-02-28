SLPD awards ceremony for 2022
Show Low police chief (front row, left) stands with award winners (holding plaques) Sgt. Richard Rosales, Sgt. Justin Hart, officer Jessica Mikita, and dispatcher Adriana Watson, among fellow members of SLPD, at the 2022 awards ceremony held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Show Low council chamber.

 Cameron Peterson/SLPD Community Relations

An awards ceremony was held during Tuesday’s Show Low city council meeting, acknowledging members of local law enforcement and their work keeping the city of Show Low and the White Mountains safe.

SLPD chief Brad Provost took to the podium to announce and introduce each of the evening’s recipients. Mayor John Leech Jr., vice mayor Connie Kakavas, and Brandt Clark and Mike Allsop, both councilmen, all stepped down from their chairs to assist him.

