The March meeting of the Show Low Unified School District Governing Board opened with a presentation from the Show Low High School girls basketball staff and team members.
Head coach Christie Francis spoke about the team’s accomplishments over the 2022-23 season. “They won the 3A East region, which hasn’t been done since 1986,” she said.
“We went all the way to finals in state (but) we lost the championship. But still, that has never been done in the history of SLHS. They broke a lot of barriers and made a mark in (the) history of the school.”
Francis said she was proud of the team, noting they had six girls who received all-region recognition and three players who received all-conference recognition.
As she spoke, two players, Sidney Stahl, a junior, and Sadee Hall, a senior, held trophies from their recent playoff victories. “This is the new standard; a new tradition, I hope. We plan on going back,” she said.
Afterwards, James Simmons, head coach of the SLHS boys’ varsity basketball team, addressed the council. After his first year as head coach, the team made the playoffs, but lost in the first round to the Snowflake High School varsity team.
“We were very young this year, just like the girls were, but we made a lot of strides. I think we’re going to be a lot better next year as we move forward,” he said.
Simmons was joined by Luke Morrow and Jason Crawford, both seniors, and Preston Power, a junior who first team, all-region in boys 3A basketball. Simmons said Morrow was second team and Crawford and another senior, Mark Drouillet (not in attendance) were both honorable mentions.
Superintendent's report
Superintendent Kevin St. John reported the district has had nine snow days over the 2022-23 school year and noted the “messy” and “wish-washy” start of the snow day season, which he claimed responsibility for. “We have kind of figured out how to handle those,” he said.
The superintendent explained that staff payroll got “a little messed up” when trying to account for the missed days of work. He said that “all certified and a chunk of classified” staff would be permitted to remain home while the school is out due to poor weather conditions.
St. John spoke on behalf of Erin Durbin, the online learning director with the district, who’s hoping to adopt a new software system for the school’s online White Mountain Institute.
He noted the software will be “more interactive, more engaging, and might even be a little cheaper” than the one the district currently uses.
The superintended then provided an update on broken water pipeline in the boys' wrestling room, which damaged the Show Low gym floor, ruining “a bit of the gym floor, but not all of it,” as said by St. John.
“For us (the district), the unfortunate thing is, I feel like this shouldn’t have happened. As you know, over the last year and a half, at least, we have had a makeshift heating system in the high school,” he said, adding the school has filed an insurance claim.
He said the individual who installed the “makeshift heating system” failed to make sure the heat was also getting through the pipes, resulting in blown pipes and damage to the gym. He said the problem would be fixed by April 30.
St. John informed the school board the district has ordered new lighting fixtures and 12 new doors for the high school’s auditorium, finished repairs on the school’s bathrooms and expect work on the new conference room to be completed in the coming weeks.
Lastly, he told the board the Arizona Department of Education has approved the “food service outsource effort” the district submitted earlier this year, saying a program should be chosen for approval by the board before the next board meeting in April.
Action items on the agenda
The superintendent provided an update on the district’s marquee project. The goal is to install four marquees at each school to “communicate, celebrate and share some different information with our families.”
St. John said the marquees come with a hefty cost (estimating about $214,000) and would be installed at Linden Elementary, Nikolaus Homestead Elementary, Whipple Ranch Elementary and for the junior and high schools to share.
“I think it’s a good deal. It’s kind of spendy, but there are really cool marquees though. You can watch movies, put pictures, and share a lot of information on them,” he said, noting he would work closely with neighbors of the schools and the city to alleviate any concerns about harsh lighting or loud noise coming from the marquees.
St. John recommended the Board approve the marquee project, the motion of which passed unanimously.
Venessa Beecroft, business manager for the district, spoke to the board about the results from the 2020-21 audit by Heinfeld, Meech & Co., a third-party auditing firm based in Tucson.
“Overall, the audit looks good,” Beecroft said. “It is a drastic improvement from the year prior. The biggest thing the auditors complimented the district on was (not) over-expending the budget.
“I feel it’s a positive, a step in the right direction. The district’s total net position increased a little over $2 million, about 14%, even though it’s kind of a ‘black eye ’ with some of the findings.”
The 122 page audit can be read in full on the SLUSD Board Docs site. As a opposed to a motion, a roll call was used to accept the audit results. All five board members voted to accept the audit.
Before considering new hires, substitutes, resignations, and terminations, board member John Larsen said, “I’ve been asking for to have a meeting for two or three weeks now about at least once specific person on here and it hasn’t happened.
“I still feel like we need to have that meeting, and until we do, I would like to remove that name from this list … from termination.”
The board then moved into executive session for further discussion. While not identified at the meeting, the only name shown under “termination” in the meeting’s minutes was Virginia Gibbs, the administrative assistant with the district’s business office.
After returning, all members, except for Larsen, moved to approve the list of hirings and firings as they were “presented by administration.” The motion passed 4-1.
The same consideration was made for certified and activity district personnel. Both motions were passed unanimously.
The board, once again, heard from superintendent St. John, who after interviewing five “in-house candidates,” recommended hiring Candice LaBute as the principal of Linden Elementary for the 2023-24 school year.
LaBute currently works as a teacher with Show Low Junior High. “I’m very excited. I hear it’s a family, so I’m excited to join the family,” she said. The board moved to approve, which passed unanimously, awarding LaBute the promotion.
Afterwards, the board moved to approve the administrative salaries for the upcoming school year based on the superintendent’s projections.
“This doesn’t incorporate experience. It’s not performance-based or schooling or education based. It’s really about trying to do the best we can with our current personnel,” St. John said.
Board member LaMista Schultz said there were a “few things” she would like to discuss further regarding the budget and asked the board to table the topic for an upcoming study session before the April board meeting. The motion passed unanimously.
St. John informed the board that certified staff salaries would increase by 4% in the 2023-24 school year, noting that they are keeping an eye on inflation and rising housing costs. The motion passed unanimously.
While considering approving the classified levels placement chart, board vice president Kelly Boyer, asked to table the discussion to see if the district could, “do a little better.” The motion to table the topic passed unanimously.
Lastly, the board moved to approve an out-of-state field trip for a SLHS senior trip to Disneyland in Anaheim from May 21-24. The motion passed unanimously, and the meeting was adjourned.
The SLUSD board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 13 at the Show Low City Council chambers, 181 N. Ninth St. The meeting can be watched online on the city of Show Low YouTube channel. For full agendas and minutes, visit the SLUSD Board Docs website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.