Whipple Ranch Elementary School marquee

Board members at Thursday's Show Low Unified School District meeting received mock-ups for the new marquee signs, designed for Linden Elementary, Nikolaus Homestead Elementary, Whipple Ranch Elementary and one for the junior and high schools to share.

 Courtesy of Summit West Signs

The March meeting of the Show Low Unified School District Governing Board opened with a presentation from the Show Low High School girls basketball staff and team members.

Head coach Christie Francis spoke about the team’s accomplishments over the 2022-23 season. “They won the 3A East region, which hasn’t been done since 1986,” she said.

