OKLAHOMA CITY — To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students' distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC® Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, giving three teachers in Show Low, Arizona a total donation of $111.
Through Limeades for Learning®, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day Tuesday, May 5, 2020 supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.
In Show Low, exceptional teachers at three schools were among those whose projects received funding, including:
• Vicki Slone at Linden Elementary School for the project "It's a Small World After All!"
• Cheryce Schubert at Show Low Junior High School for the project "6th Grade Escape Rooms"
• Chris Jones at Whipple Ranch Elementary School for the project "Fun Meeting Rug For My Kinders!"
"Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now," said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. "As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators like those in Show Low, who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. With SONIC's $1 million donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year."
SONIC is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need, and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated $16.6 million to public school teachers, helping more than 21,000 teachers and impacting more than 5.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in the Show Low community in need of support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.