If your Halloween costume needs a final touch of realism, or a bit of makeup artistry, stop by any of Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC) three cosmetology centers in Show Low, Winslow, or St. Johns, on Monday, October 31, to have a few fake wounds or some striking makeup applied.
Cosmetology instructors and students have been refining their handiwork, applying realistic moulage makeup for regional disaster drills, first responder training — and local Halloween events. In preparation for a Zombie Fun Run to benefit the Holbrook Food Bank, the folks at Navajo County Juvenile Probation and the H.U.B. Center for Success recently stopped by the Show Low cosmetology center for help turning into the undead. The run was held at the Show Low City Park on Friday, October 21.
“We had a lot of fun,” said Chloe Fagotti, chair, faculty in Cosmetology at NPC. “It’s a great opportunity for our students to get real-world experience.” Realistic gunshot and stab wounds, chemical burns, and pieces of glass embedded in your flesh can add an extra-special touch to that gruesome outfit. Or, If you are going for a dramatic look, see your ideas come to life with NPC students’ and instructors’ creative talent. “We do more than just gore,” says Fagotti.
The makeup is applied for a $5 fee per wound or body area. NPC’s cosmetology center in Show Low will take walk-ins for Halloween makeup from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31. In Winslow and St. Johns, center makeup hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You should allow at least one hour for the artists to apply your makeup. No other services will be offered by NPC cosmetology centers that day.
The Show Low center is located on the White Mountain Campus, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs, 532-6161. The Winslow center is on the Little Colorado Campus, 1400 E. Third St., 289-6561. In St. Johns, the cosmetology center is located at 955 13th West, by the airport, 337-4867.
NPC’s cosmetology department also offers a full range of services under the supervision of state-licensed instructors, at discounted prices, including spa treatments, haircuts, coloring, manicures, and pedicures. For regular cosmetology service hours and more information visit www.npc.edu/cosmetology.
