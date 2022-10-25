If your Halloween costume needs a final touch of realism, or a bit of makeup artistry, stop by any of Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC) three cosmetology centers in Show Low, Winslow, or St. Johns, on Monday, October 31, to have a few fake wounds or some striking makeup applied.

Cosmetology instructors and students have been refining their handiwork, applying realistic moulage makeup for regional disaster drills, first responder training — and local Halloween events. In preparation for a Zombie Fun Run to benefit the Holbrook Food Bank, the folks at Navajo County Juvenile Probation and the H.U.B. Center for Success recently stopped by the Show Low cosmetology center for help turning into the undead. The run was held at the Show Low City Park on Friday, October 21.

