At the April 13 board meeting, the SLUSD board heard from several staffers highlighting the accomplishments of some the of the district’s best and brightest students.
Arts
Show Low Junior High School principal Betsy Clark was the first to speak, joined at the podium by Reagan Cody, a sixth grade student at the school.
On March 28, Arizona treasurer Kimberly Yee named Cody as a winner in the “Future Career Art Contest,” held by the state-sponsored college savings fund “AZ529.”
The awards ceremony was held at the state capitol, and after receiving over 340 entries, Cody was among 14 winners selected in the in-state art contest.
“I’m so proud of Reagan and her accomplishment,” Clark said. “She was awarded $529 that she could invest that would pay dividends and, eventually, be quite a large prize.”
Clark then invited Jeffrey Barnes, SLJHS band/orchestra teacher, to speak about a few White Mountain musicians who are already paving their path to Julliard.
Two weeks prior to the meeting, he said, six students in his program were invited to Perry High School in Gilbert and were selected for the 2023 All-State Orchestra, all of which attend SLJHS as eight graders.
Barnes introduced Kinsey Frost and Kai Merrell, who were both named as first chair selections for their violin skills.
Barnes introduced and spoke about Aleksa Ryan, who was selected as third-chair viola player, Gavin Heart, who made fifth chair for cello.
Barnes named Lucie Brewer, who made fourth chair in the all-state orchestra for bass, and took a moment to recognize Max Johnson, who was selected as first-chair for string bass.
“We’ve got an entire orchestra section represented here for each particular instrument,” Barnes said, saying he was proud of his student’s achievements and excited to see where they would go next.
In an email to the Independent, Barnes stated he was happy to see Show Low artists “finally getting some recognition around here.
“This area has a ton of talent that has gone virtually unnoticed in the eight years I have been here,” he stated. “This is something the kids will remember the rest of their lives.”
Athletics
After Barnes’ presentation, Clark invited SLJHS wrestling coaches Allen Foster and John Willhelm to the podium to highlight the athletic ability of a few of the White Mountains best youth wrestlers.
“We appreciate the opportunity to introduce a couple of great human beings; great wrestlers on top of that,” Foster said. “There was a great showing from your Show Low cougars this year.”
Foster said seven SLJH students achieved state-placement in wrestling: four students from the boy’s wrestling team and three from the girl’s team.
“Ben Freund (eight grade), Thor Kirkham (seventh grade), and Karter Alexander (eight grade) all placed in the state tournament,” Foster said, “and on the girls side, we had Malaika Jones and Maddison VanWagner (both eight graders).”
Two students, Ruthie Wilhelm and Talon Sloan, both of whom took first overall in their respective wrestling championships, stood with Foster at the podium.
Wilhelm, a seventh grader, won her second state championship in a row after becoming the first girl to win state last year, according to Foster.
Sloan, an eighth grader, took first place at the White Mountain League wrestling championships and finished with an overall record of 19-1.
“(Many) know the history that we’ve had here in this town and it’s going to return to that with these guys here leading the way,” Foster said.
Clark noted that the district’s junior high students were, “competing against kids from schools of all sizes and economic statuses from all over the state.”
“It’s awesome to take some small-town kids down and show those ‘big city folks’ what we’ve got,” she said.
Academics
Last, team coach Tonya Butler took to the podium to highlight the high school’s academic decathlon team.
“I’m so proud of this team,” she said. “We took second place at the regional competition and then we went to state and won 3-A.”
“This is the third time in a row that we’ve won the 3-A state championship and we are competing, right now, at the nationals.”
Butler explained the national competition was being held online this year, so the students can virtually attend the competition and compete.
The national competition is expected to end on March 28, with Butler saying she was hoping the team can earn, “some more medals to put around their necks.”
Decathlon team captain Graecyn Lewis introduced her team members to the board: Zack Wullenweber, Anaya Villalba, Jerimiah Wahl, Joe Lewis, and Aubrie Wilson.
Team members Gilbert Soco, Adam Dale and Travis Marean were not in attendance the evening of the meeting.
In an email, coach Butler said 2022 was “an amazing year for ACADEC,” noting the team had “nine wonderful students on the team with their own unique talents.”
“Show Low placed second at regionals and the students came away with 28 medals, 15 of those were gold,” she stated.
