On Monday, April 27, state officials announced “Arizona testing blitz” with the goal to test up to 60,000 people over the next few weekends.
Summit Healthcare is participating in the statewide testing blitz on Saturday, May 9 and Saturday, May 16 in partnership with Sonora Quest Laboratories and Care1st. Additional testing dates have been added to meet the needs of our communities.
People who would like to get testing to see if they have COVID-19 must meet the criteria listed below per the CDC requirements for testing.
• Fever of 100.4 or greater
• Cough, shortness of breath
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion or inability to way
• If you think you may have been exposed and could be infected with COVID-19
Testing dates are listed below for Summit Healthcare locations throughout the Arizona White Mountains:
• Summit Health Outpatient Pavilion – 4951 S White Mountain Blvd. Building A, Show Low
• Saturday, May 9 from 8:00am-3:00pm
• Monday, May 11 from 8:00am-3:00pm
• Wednesday, May 13 from 8:00am-3:00pm
•Friday, May 15 from 8:00am-3:00pm
•Saturday, May 16 from 8:00am-3:00pm
• Snowflake-Taylor Family Medicine – 1121 Main St, Snowflake
• Saturday, May 16 from 8:00am-1:00pm
• Heber Overgaard Clinic at Bison Ranch – 2352 Quarter Horse Trail, Overgaard
•Saturday, May 16 from 8:00am-1:00pm
• Mountain Avenue Clinic – 606 N Main Street, Eagar
• Saturday, May 16 from 8:00am-1:00pm
Individuals interested in getting tested can call Summit Healthcare at 928-537-6700 for a screening and to schedule an appointment. You must have an appointment to get tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.