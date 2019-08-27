TAYLOR — Biting into an ear of Taylor sweet corn is like biting into a really good apple.
Both are sweet and full of juice.
That is one of the things that makes the annual sweet corn festival so much fun and so popular far and wide.
It is put on by the town and the Snowflake-Taylor Chamber of Commerce.
Starting this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31, the 2019 Taylor Sweet Corn Festival celebrates the town’s long time history of growing some of the best corn around.
The difference between regular corn and Taylor sweet corn is that most ears of corn are not typically eaten raw. Taylor sweet corn is great raw or cooked.
One of the other things that makes the Sweet Corn Festival so great is the genuine hometown atmosphere Taylor exudes. Going through town a person will see many roadside stands with happy, genuinely friendly people selling sweet corn and other crafts and whatnot. It is truly a fun experience for all.
People start setting up their roadside stands a day or two before the festival that gets going relatively early Saturday morning.
The first “official” activity on Saturday is at 8:30 a.m. with the Arts and Crafts Show. It runs until 4 p.m. and takes place at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds in the center of town.
All of the activities (unless otherwise noted) are at the Rodeo Grounds at 202 E. Center St, according to event organizers.
At 10 a.m. is one of the big things in small towns — a parade down Main Street. This year’s theme is “You Are My Sunshine” and starts at 700 E. and Center Street, by the ballfield.
At 8 p.m. is another big attraction — especially with kids — a fireworks show.
For rodeo fans there are barrel races in the arena from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and in a different area at noon (until finished) is a Corn Hole Tournament.
Call 928-243-1789 to register for the Corn Hole Tournament.
Then there are the lawnmower races at 3, 5, and 7 p.m., along with a Horseless Rodeo, a petting zoo and bounce houses for the kids.
And don’t forget there will be food vendors galore from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Those who want to be in the parade or apply to be a vendor need to call 928-536-4331 or stop by the Chamber office at 113 N. Main in Snowflake before Aug. 29 for the parade, and by Aug. 30 for a vendor application.
