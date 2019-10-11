SNOWFLAKE — The 19th Annual Snowflake/Taylor Harvest Fest starts at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning and goes until 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park located at Main Street and Sixth in Snowflake.
The festival is held every year in the second week of October and is hosted by the Snowflaket/Taylor Chamber of Commerce.
Among the fun to be had will be wagon rides to the Willis Farm Pumpkin Patch, where people can hunt down and pick their own perfect pumpkin, and a corn maze which is one of the biggest local attractions every October as people wait anxiously for Halloween.
“Come on out for a great fun-filled day with the family,” event organizers proclaim on the event website at snowflaketaylorchamber.org.
But October is not just about goblins, ghouls, witches and other scary stuff. It is also time to celebrate the harvest.
Other activities at the festival will be arts and crafts vendors, plenty of food vendors, a kids area where they can play games, and a scavenger hunt.
And there will be live entertainment to keep people amused.
The line up includes Canyon Creek Performing Arts at 9:30 a.m. followed by Uncle Nick and Family at 10 a.m., then Hoop Dance Magic at 10:15.
Then, at 10:45 will be more dancing with the George Washington Academy Kloggers followed by an 11 a.m. pumpkin pie eating contest, so it might be a good idea to bring a large napkin if anyone cares to get in on it.
Finally, from noon until 2 p.m. will be more musical entertainment from Mountain Trio.
“This is probably our third largest event that we do for the year,” said Charlotte Hatch, Executive Director of the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce. “People can buy arts and crafts, check out what local businesses have to offer, there are carnival-type games for the kids, food and entertainment. It’s very family friendly,” she added.
