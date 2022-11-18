Our White Mountain community is full of generous people and organizations! The holiday season has begun and there are several places one can go for a delicious Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, at no cost.
Show Low Senior Center administrator Karen Hook says they will be serving the traditional Thanksgiving fare on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The meal will include turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, mixed fruit and pumpkin pie.
“We do ask people to call ahead by 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, so that we know how much to prepare,” Hoot said. “There will be three opportunities for the lunch — 11 a.m., noon and at 1 p.m. This is a free lunch, although we do accept donations.
“The noontime seating is the most popular right now, so be sure to call ahead. To make your reservation call 928-532-0656.”
Hook said that if you would like to pick up a meal, instead of going inside, just let them know and they can bring it out to you. Their Meals on Wheels clients will be receiving a Thanksgiving meal as well.
The Rim Country Senior/Community Center, at 2171 B St. in Overgaard, will be serving a Thanksgiving lunch next Wednesday, Nov. 23, between 11 a.m. and noon. You need to call ahead of time at (928) 535-5525, so the chef knows to make enough meals. This is free, but they will accept a suggested donation of $5 for the meal. The Meals on Wheels clients will receive their Thanksgiving meal, also on Wednesday.
The Eagar VFW Post 8987 will be preparing free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday for those who want to dine in or pick up. Jodie Pitcher, wife of the VFW commander Oran Pitcher said, “Anybody and everybody in the community can come and pick up a meal, they can come here and eat, or they can get meals delivered. We typically do try to get the deliveries out of here by noon.
“People can call the VFW at 928-333-4634, to be put on a list to get deliveries. We will deliver anywhere in the Round Valley area, they just need to call in by Monday. Then we will open the Post to the public from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.”
Jodie added that for in-person dining, people can just walk in; they don’t need to make a reservation. It’s first come, first served, and they do it until the food runs out.
“Donations are more than welcome, but it’s not a requirement,” she said. “We welcome everybody and anybody that wants to join us and we’re happy to have whoever doesn’t have a place to go. Or even if they do have a place to go and just want to stop by, that’s great, too. It’s something that we look forward to every year. We’re happy to be able to do this, especially in today’s day and age.”
Post 8987 is located at 593 North Main Street in Eagar, across the street from Dollar General.
Chris Brown is the “homeless students” liaison for Concho Elementary School. A free Thanksgiving lunch, sponsored by the Word of Life Church and Concho Kitchens United, will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school. The Word of Life Church is the main sponsor of the lunch.
Brown will be doing all the cooking. He said, “We usually serve about 150 to 200 people, and you don’t need to call ahead. If there’s any leftovers, it goes to the people who are there. We just have them put it on a plate, put foil on top and they can take a little home.”
He added, “Because I’m a cook, I also teach children how to cook as a class elective.”
Concho Kitchens United is Brown’s 501(C)(3) non-profit organization, giving food bags and food boxes to students who need it at the school.
Right now, Kitchens United is giving most of the food to schoolchildren, but some of it does go to people out in the community without children.
Brown said, “We’re separate from the school; they let us operate out of the building because it helps the students. We will accept food donations as long as everything is dated correctly. We also accept cash or check donations for Concho Kitchens United. Be sure to put on the envelope what you would like the money to go to, as far as the meal or meals in general for children.”
