There are many options in the White Mountains area for Thanksgiving meals this year.

Our White Mountain community is full of generous people and organizations! The holiday season has begun and there are several places one can go for a delicious Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, at no cost.

Show Low Senior Center administrator Karen Hook says they will be serving the traditional Thanksgiving fare on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The meal will include turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, mixed fruit and pumpkin pie.

