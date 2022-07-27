PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Bring the whole family for National Night Out on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. with free hamburgers and hotdogs, giant-sized games, K9 demonstrations, and live music provided by Cheyenne Steele.
Held at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex on Woodland Road, National Night Out is an opportunity to hang out and get to know members of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department. Representatives from local fire districts, the forest service and Navajo County will also join in the camaraderie. This is a family-oriented gathering that draws up to 250 people each year.
Pinetop-Lakeside Animal Control and Code Enforcement Officer Chelsea Haas enjoys being involved in public relations and has coordinated this event for the past two years. Knowing that schools are starting that week, the occasion begins early to accommodate families. Haas says, “I love to see citizens’ reactions when they meet the officers. The Police Department works hard to keep White Mountain communities safe, and people need to see that.” She continues, “Kids like to explore the officers’ vests and noise makers, and they really like climbing into the units.”
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood relationships. It is a nationwide event held every year on the first Tuesday in August in thousands of communities throughout all 50 states. In Arizona, 21 different communities host the annual event, including Pinetop-Lakeside for the past several years.
National Night Out is a free event open to all ages. For more information, contact Officer Haas at the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department at 928-368-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.