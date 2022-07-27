PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Bring the whole family for National Night Out on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. with free hamburgers and hotdogs, giant-sized games, K9 demonstrations, and live music provided by Cheyenne Steele.

Held at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex on Woodland Road, National Night Out is an opportunity to hang out and get to know members of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department. Representatives from local fire districts, the forest service and Navajo County will also join in the camaraderie. This is a family-oriented gathering that draws up to 250 people each year.

