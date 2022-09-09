From left, Don Wozniak, Bill Felker, Fred Parry and Ed Moore gather at the veteran’s memorial in downtown Show Low to pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in World War II. All the men pictured fought in the Vietnam War.
From left, Don Wozniak, Bill Felker, Fred Parry and Ed Moore gather at the veteran’s memorial in downtown Show Low to pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in World War II. All the men pictured fought in the Vietnam War.
From left, Ken Dominguez, Richard Gurk, Lorrie Gurk and Rusty Taylor at the Veterans Memorial on September 2. Richard Gurk spoke about V-J Day, it’s significance in helping to end World War II, and the veterans who fought to maintain the American freedoms we all enjoy today.
The White Mountain Area Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 hosted a ceremony in recognition of the 77-year anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, or V-J Day.
Eight members from VFW Post 9907 gathered to commemorate the surrender of the Japanese which effectively ended World War II.
Cmdr. Richard Gurk said, “The VFW thanks the American soldiers, sailors, Marines and coast guardsman who have answered the call to protect freedom and democracy and the countless others from the Greatest Generation who came together to support their efforts. Our nation is forever grateful for their courage, commitment, perseverance, honor and sacrifice.”
