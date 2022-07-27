WHITE MOUNTAIN — Tony Tangalos, owner of White Mountain Lake Airpark, has been busy lately. Between ShowLow660 Drag racing and hosting a number of free public events since 2020, he is using WML Airpark to foster greater community involvement in the White Mountains.

In the spring and summer of 2020, when Covid shut businesses down, WML Airpark hosted a few different events. When Arizona Game and Fish ended the WM Bowhunters access to the local range for the season, Tony stepped in and hosted all of the 2020 archery events at the airpark. Timber Mesa Fire and Medical were able to have an event in the hangar, discussing the proposed bond that year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.