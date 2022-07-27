WHITE MOUNTAIN — Tony Tangalos, owner of White Mountain Lake Airpark, has been busy lately. Between ShowLow660 Drag racing and hosting a number of free public events since 2020, he is using WML Airpark to foster greater community involvement in the White Mountains.
In the spring and summer of 2020, when Covid shut businesses down, WML Airpark hosted a few different events. When Arizona Game and Fish ended the WM Bowhunters access to the local range for the season, Tony stepped in and hosted all of the 2020 archery events at the airpark. Timber Mesa Fire and Medical were able to have an event in the hangar, discussing the proposed bond that year.
WML Airpark has been busy, but the most popular event has been the ShowLow660 Drag racing. The racing, which takes place on the runway, is shortened from the traditional quarter mile to one-eighth mile, or 660 feet. The shortened length reduces speed and makes the race safer for the public and drivers. The fundraising event coincides with the Community Market and is free to the public, though donations for charity are appreciated.
“The drag racing event would not be possible if not for the volunteers,” Tony said. “Making the WML Airpark runway available for drag racing reduces illegal racing on public streets.”
Although the event was opened to the public this summer, private drag racing has been going on since 2019. Bry and Larah Duncan, owners of Speedy Automotive, and Toby Ratzlaff, owner of Performance Automotive, collaborated with Tony to help fundraise for Walking Down Ranch, a 501c non-profit helping veterans in need.
Maggie Heath, director of the organization, received 100% of the ShowLow660 donations for three years when the drag racing was not open to the public.
"Our support, along with WML Airpark sponsorship of her WDR Veteran’s Tribute Airshow at Show Low Airport over Labor Day, 2021 helped contribute, in a small way, to Maggie paying off her mortgage on WDR," Tony said. "In 2022, we decided to organically expand the racing scope and size and add other charities to our list of beneficiaries. We also decided to invite the public to observe.”
The drag racing event is held once a month during the summer, on the last Saturday. “We race and fundraise for our beautiful community during our monthly Community Market," Tony said. "We raised just over $800 in April for the Special Olympics; in May we raised over $900 for Pet Allies and in June we raised over $1000 for Meals on Wheels. The WML Community Market is a day for our whole community to gather and have a safe family fun day that benefits our entire White Mountain Community.”
The airpark is located of off Bourdon Ranch Rd in the White Mountain Lakes area. Racing begins tomorrow at 10 am.
