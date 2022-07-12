White Mountain Regional Medical Center held its annual Fun Run this year on Saturday, July 2, in Springerville.
The hospital has been hosting the community event for years, and this year marks the 9th annual run. While the date of the race has changed on occasion, the race has typically been well received by the community. This year had around 125 participants competing either against each other — or more likely against themselves. Hospital employees supported the effort with about 25 volunteers helping to sign up runners, tracking times, handing out awards, or throwing fun chalk at the participants.
Participants included families from Round Valley and guests visiting for the 4th of July weekend. The fun run has several races that allow individuals to pick the format they prefer between the 1-mile, 5k and 10k.
The 1-mile race receives the most participation with a combination of those running or walking as they choose. The youth often take advantage to show the adults that they are up to the challenge, and many of the top finishers were either of high school age or younger. The 5 and 10K offer dedicated runners a chance to get a “timed race” under their belts, and race against friendly competition of all ages.
Awards were given to the top three finishers in each race. All participants received a shirt designed for the fun run event in addition to a gift bag that held snacks, coupons and other knick knacks.
The hospital has been an integral part of the community for years, and despite battling through financial issues in the early 2000s, it has made an effort to expand services to the community. The Fun Run is a way of encouraging positive health choices.
The hospital received sponsor support from Accord Hospice, Haven Home Health, Compassus, White Mountain Radiology, Timberline Medical Transport, Alpha Oxy Med, Beehive Homes of Eagar, Sentry Home Health and Fair Welding and Inspection.
