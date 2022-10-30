David Cummins

David Cummins of St. Johns is the inaugural White River Lodge #62 scholarship awardee.

In August of this year, White River Lodge #62, under the leadership of Master Larry Pedersen, generously donated a $500 scholarship to NPC Friends and Family, the foundation that supports Northland Pioneer College (NPC). White River Lodge is a Masonic lodge in Show Low. Freemasonry is a private, fraternal association that emphasizes individual responsibility as well as philanthropy. White River Lodge sought to support career and technical education students, particularly in the skilled trades such as welding, construction and automotive.

NPC student David Cummins of St. Johns applied for the scholarship. Cummins wrote in his scholarship essay of living in a canvas wall tent with his family, while he and his siblings worked with their father to construct the family home. As Cummins wrote, “There was always plenty of work to be done, and that is how I was introduced to construction. My four siblings and I learned how to lay a foundation, frame a house, wire electricity, and install plumbing. We built a house that was fully self-sustaining with wind and solar power. My father would always say to me, ‘If a woman can’t find you handsome, at least she can find you handy.’ Throughout the entirety of my life, I have enjoyed building and creating new things.”

