In August of this year, White River Lodge #62, under the leadership of Master Larry Pedersen, generously donated a $500 scholarship to NPC Friends and Family, the foundation that supports Northland Pioneer College (NPC). White River Lodge is a Masonic lodge in Show Low. Freemasonry is a private, fraternal association that emphasizes individual responsibility as well as philanthropy. White River Lodge sought to support career and technical education students, particularly in the skilled trades such as welding, construction and automotive.
NPC student David Cummins of St. Johns applied for the scholarship. Cummins wrote in his scholarship essay of living in a canvas wall tent with his family, while he and his siblings worked with their father to construct the family home. As Cummins wrote, “There was always plenty of work to be done, and that is how I was introduced to construction. My four siblings and I learned how to lay a foundation, frame a house, wire electricity, and install plumbing. We built a house that was fully self-sustaining with wind and solar power. My father would always say to me, ‘If a woman can’t find you handsome, at least she can find you handy.’ Throughout the entirety of my life, I have enjoyed building and creating new things.”
As handy as Cummins became through his family experience, welding was one skill he had never practiced. Encouraged by his wife, an NPC cosmetology instructor, he enrolled in the welding program in St. Johns, taught by Mr. Frank Pinnell.
He admits he was intimidated at first by the thought of “using fire to melt one of the hardest substances known to mankind,” but after his initial attempts, he fell in love with it. He found he could use the skills he employed when creating pencil drawings, a hobby he deeply enjoys, to make a precision weld. He also discovered how much he looked forward to the challenge of doing meticulous work that resulted in a quality finished product.
A father of three, Cummins cares for his children during the day, while his wife teaches. He then takes his welding classes at night. He will finish NPC’s welding program in the spring of 2024 and looks forward to working in the welding trade while continuing to hone his construction skills.
The White River Lodge recently welcomed Cummins and NPC Friends and Family executive director Betsyann Wilson to a celebratory dinner. Cummins was able to thank the lodge members in person for the support they offered to students and the community.
“It makes our pursuits possible and encourages the possibility of a greater future,” he said. With the help of White River Lodge #62, his strong work ethic, and his love of learning, Cummins's future looks great!
