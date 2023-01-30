LAKESIDE — The nonprofit conservation program Leave No Trace has chosen the White Mountain Trail System as one of its 15 regional spotlights.
LNT was officially founded in 1994 but the organization's principles have existed since the mid-20th century. In order to keep up with the rising demand for outdoor recreation in the 1960s, the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace were implemented to ensure all wilderness areas remain unchanged and unaffected by human interference:
Plan ahead and prepare
Travel and camp on durable surfaces
Dispose of waste properly
Leave what you find
Minimize campfire impacts
Respect wildlife
Be considerate of other visitors
In 2023, LNT launched the Spotlight program to highlight trail systems, parks, and other outdoor recreational sites who adhere to the seven principles. Among their first batch of spotlights is the White Mountain Trail System and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
The spotlight also mentioned local nonprofit TRACKS, a volunteer organization that works with the United States Forest Service to plan to develop and maintain the WMTS.
“We currently have over 600 members. We’re the only group authorized by the forest service to maintain the non-motorized trail system in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in our region," Nick Lund, president of TRACKS. "The system goes through the west side of Show Low, down through Pinetop, and out to Vernon.”
The WMTS has more than 200 miles of multi-use trails and is consistently voted one of the best trail systems in the state by AZ State Parks and Trails. Thanks to the hard work of many TRACKS volunteers, the system has also received numerous Volunteer Achievement Awards and recognition from organizations, such as the West Fork of the Black River Fisheries and Watershed Restoration Project.
In August, the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council and the US Forest Service recognized Lund and his organization. USFS recreation management specialist Joya Szalwinski said, “(The) efforts to enhance the White Mountain’s Trail System exemplify the essence of what it means to be the change you wish to see. Thank you for your selfless and continuous volunteering service.”
The LNT Spotlight program will host a multi-day event to address community conservation and recognize Lund and his team of volunteers for the work they do maintaining the trails, keeping them safe and accessible to all visitors.
The event will be held at 8 a.m. on June 3 at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road in Show Low. National Trails Day is held on the first Saturday in June, which will be the very next day.
“This is a big opportunity for our organization and our region,” Lund said. “This will also be a big economic driver for the region. It’s an honor for TRACKS to receive the spotlight.
“We live in a nice area with a lot to see. Receiving this spotlight will only help our cause to get people active, involved, and outdoors, and making sure that those ‘outdoors’ are clean and safe is always a plus. It’s a national honor and, on behalf of our team and our region. We couldn’t be more thankful.”
