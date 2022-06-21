Local members of Arizona Deserves Better are setting up shop around the White Mountains to petition for safeguards to protect the voting rights of Arizonans.
Gloria Baum, Kathy Dubbs and Diane Martinez have represented Arizona Deserves Better on Ninth and Cooley streets in Show Low for the past few weekends to gather signatures for an initiative they are hoping to have on the ballot in November. Working in tandem with Arizonans for Fair Elections, these three women have accrued several hundred signatures for a hot-button issue in the White Mountains.
Dubbs stated, “We would like to keep early voting, mail-in voting, and drop boxes. Our Legislature has introduced hundreds of bills meant to curtail our voting rights. We’re volunteering here today to play our part in ensuring all (Arizonans) have access to what they need to make sure their voices are heard.”
When asked how people in Show Low and surrounding communities react to being asked to sign a petition for a Democratic initiative, Dubbs added, “Most people are very polite, and most people sign when we explain what we’re doing. Some people have heard that mail-in voting is not secure and refuse to sign, but we just say ‘thank you’ and send them on their way.”
The ADB table is covered with petitions from every county in Arizona, all awaiting signatures from those who want to protect the civil voting rights that nine in 10 Arizona residents use through every election cycle. Martinez mentioned, “I know we’re out-numbered in this belief here, but I don’t think we’re as out-numbered as people may believe. Many, if not the vast majority, of our signatures come from Republicans.”
Stuart Foster and his wife, Renne, both signed the petition and spoke briefly to the White Mountain Independent about why. “If we, as a community, have problems believing the validity of election results then we need to address who we elect, or who we choose to run all of this,” said Stuart Foster. “We trust technology to run everything else in our lives, but we can’t count on technology we used in the 1800s? That just doesn’t make sense to us.”
Renne Foster added, “I’ve always used mail-in ballots, and I’ve always trusted it. We vote in Maricopa, and it gets really hot. Being able to do my research, take my time and form an opinion, and not have to stand in line on hot election days? We love that.” (It’s important to note that the Foster household is politically split with Stuart on the right and Renne on the left, yet both shared similar sentiments to the ADB initiative and both signed their county’s petition.)
Mistrust in state elections has been a topic of discussion for some time now, but the 2020 election of Joe Biden over Donald Trump has really seemed to exacerbate the issue. Less than a year after Biden’s confirmation, 19 states passed over 30 laws that restricted voting access for some residents, or imposed deeper restrictions on voting or applying for mail-in ballots. As of this summer, the number of states that have enacted some form of voting legislation has gone to 49, and the total amount of bills drafted to restrict voting access has come close to 500 total.
Those on the left will advocate the voting structure as it exists now, saying that it’s a well-implemented and stable system that allows for easier access for all Americans to allow their voices to be recognized and acknowledged. Those on the right would disagree, arguing that the current setup allows for too much flexibility, and mischievous individuals can take advantage of the lack of protection and precaution and distort the results however they so choose.
Baum, the main representative for ADB at these events, chooses not get in the middle of it. “Everyone has a side. Some believe the stories, and some don’t. We’re here regardless” she clarified. “We want fair elections, for everyone, regardless of politics.” When asked how the political divide changes their methods of persuasion, Baum said, “It doesn’t change. It’s not about being persuasive. It’s about being informative.”
When asked how it feels to be pushing what is considered to be a liberal agenda in such a densely conservative state, Baum clarified, “That’s simply not true. Navajo County has about 25,000 registered Republicans and 25,000 registered Democrats. The divide isn’t as deep as it may seem.”
Baum definitely has a point, with collected data from April on the Arizona Secretary of State website showing that Republican voters outnumber Democratic voters by just over 3%, and outnumber Independent voters by less that 1%. This means Arizona is basically split into thirds among Republican, Democratic and Independent voters. So where does the divide come from?
Again, Baum doesn’t get in the middle of it all. “That’s not why we’re here and that’s not what we’re doing,” she concluded. She and her team are simply dedicated to educating locals on their rights, helping them vote more easily and trying to ensure that elections stay safe, protected and accessible.
Anyone looking for an opportunity to sign the petition can do so at two separate events. ADB will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24 at Woodland Lake Park in Pinetop-Lakeside, and also 9 a.m. and noon on June 25 at the farmers market in Show Low. Additional information can be found at azfe.org.
