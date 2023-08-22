Ryder

Ryder

Johnny Ryder, owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low, has been chosen as No. 4 in the top 10 fitness trainers in the USA, by online Pouted Magazine for 2023.

Pouted Magazine covers all the best fashion trends, beauty tips, celebrity interviews, health and fitness trends and where to find the best in quality in various categories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.