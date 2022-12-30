The White Mountain DUI Task Force is a multi-agency law enforcement unit based in Navajo and Apache counties.
This DUI Task Force is one of 16 similar task forces deployed throughout the state. The Apache County website states, “The goal of the DUI Task Force is to deter impaired driving by proactive enforcement in Navajo and Apache counties. This goal is accomplished by participating in saturation patrols (wolf packs) and DUI checkpoints (road blocks).
Many of the activities are planned during holiday weekends and special events and are funded through the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
That office funds training opportunities throughout the state for law enforcement officers. These trainings are designed to improve DUI detection and prosecutions.
These trainings include Standardized Field Sobriety Testing to include Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, Drug Recognition Expert Training and the Law Enforcement Phlebotomy Program. The state also conducts public service campaigns designed to educate the public about the dangers and penalties for impaired driving. To learn more go to www.apachecountyaz.gov/Sheriff, then on the left side of the page scroll down to the Divisions heading and click on White Mountain DUI Task Force.
The St. Johns Police Department is a member of the White Mountain DUI Task Force.
“We are planning to have extra officers on patrol Saturday night, specifically focused on impaired driving and deterring impaired driving, trying to keep the streets safe for everyone that’s out enjoying New Year’s Eve and the rest of the holiday season,” Police Chief Lance Spivey said.
“There won’t be a checkpoint anywhere in St. Johns, just saturation patrols in each of their respective jurisdictions. There will be extra officers from all the agencies that are participating with the DUI Task Force.”
Services for drivers wanting a ride home after too much celebrating are limited. “The best advice is to find a designated driver,” Spivey said. “If you’re going out in a group, pick a designated driver, one that agrees to not drink that night. They can still have a good time, but they’ll be the driver for everybody else. So, if anybody consumes alcohol, the designated driver will be the one to make sure everyone makes it home safe. Unfortunately, there are those that will make the choice to drink and try to drive home. That’s what the extra patrols are for. There’s zero tolerance in St. Johns, so if you’re driving impaired, you’re going to face the consequences for making a bad decision.”
Sgt. David Young with the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department explained that his agency will be conducting a saturated patrol of Snowflake and Taylor. “This will consist of having extra officers on the street to ensure the streets are safe and to hopefully deter people from drinking and driving,” Young said.
The district commander for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Capt. Jeff Sharp, said “the AZDPS will have regularly scheduled troopers on shift. Then we bring additional troopers in for enhanced DUI patrol. We do that in coordination with the other agencies. More so in the south county with the White Mountain DUI Task Force, the sheriff’s office and the police departments in Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor and Pinetop-Lakeside. We really try to hit the busier places with these task force operations. Obviously, that’d be in the Show Low area.
“We also have a Route 66 DUI task force, which covers the north part of Navajo County along Interstate 40. We’ve just increased that last year to cover from the New Mexico state line to the California state line. So, we have several agencies participating in that task force.”
DPS was recently awarded just over $527,000 in funding from the AGOHS. According to a press release, the grants will help with overtime costs for troopers during driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement details, targeted distracted driving enforcement operations, seatbelt enforcement details, collision reduction details and the street-racing task force.
The grant funding will also support overtime staffing in Operational Communications and the State Crime Laboratory.
Funds will also be directed to the training of additional Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) and will also allow for the purchase of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) speed measurement devices and other speed measuring radars to be used for traffic enforcement by troopers.’
Lt. Col. Deston Coleman Jr., assistant director of the DPS Highway Patrol Division, said in the release, “speed, impaired driving, aggressive driving and seatbelt usage continue to be the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions.
“Thanks to the continued support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, state troopers will be able to increase enforcement and make the roadways safer for the motoring public.”
