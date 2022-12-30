The White Mountain DUI Task Force is a multi-agency law enforcement unit based in Navajo and Apache counties.

This DUI Task Force is one of 16 similar task forces deployed throughout the state. The Apache County website states, “The goal of the DUI Task Force is to deter impaired driving by proactive enforcement in Navajo and Apache counties. This goal is accomplished by participating in saturation patrols (wolf packs) and DUI checkpoints (road blocks).

