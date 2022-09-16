Part 2 of two parts
Back pain and scoliosis
Scoliosis is a sideways curvature of the spine – it is often diagnosed in adolescents during the growth spurt just before puberty. The angle of the curve varies from small to large; but anything that measures more than 10 degrees on an X-ray is considered scoliosis. Most cases are mild with few symptoms, and often, no treatment is necessary. Fortunately, many people can get relief with rehab and other forms of exercise.
Scientific studies conducted over the past 50 years, however, have shown that scoliosis doesn’t simply go away on its own. A curve can worsen slightly or significantly over time depending on a number of factors. Thankfully scientific research has made it easier to predict if a curve will worsen and can intervene to help correct it.
Mild scoliosis is often managed simply with exercise, medical observation, physical therapy and chiropractic treatment from a scoliosis specialist (preferably a certified Schroth therapist). For some people with mild scoliosis, yoga, pilates and general strength and conditioning techniques are helpful to decrease pain level, increase flexibility, and reduce its symptoms.
The following exercises may not necessarily target your specific scoliosis but it is a good place to start to help condition weak torso and pelvic muscles, and eliminate nagging back pain.
Step down and one-arm reach
If you have a longer leg, that may contribute to increasing your scoliosis curve, resulting in an off centered pelvis. And depending on the extent of the curve, it can also create back pain. Before you perform the following exercise, you will need to determine your longer leg. A Chiropracter can easily diagnose a leg length discrepancy, or you can do a DIY leg length discrepancy test by googling different physical therapy YouTube sites. Once you have determined your longer leg, go to the next step.
• With whichever leg appears longer, step onto a small box or short step (four to six inches high).
• Lower the opposite leg down to the floor, bending your supporting knee.
• While you are lowering the dangling leg, raise the arm on that same side as high as possible overhead. (For example, if the right foot is lowering to the floor, raise the right arm.)
• If you have a longer leg, perform two to three sets of five to 10 reps on this side only,. However, if you have little to no leg length discrepancy, perform this exercise on the other side.
Hip lift / 1-legged stance (Feldenkrais influenced movement) This exercise can serve as a quick fix for low back pain as a result of mild scoliosis.
• Stand tall on a firm surface, then let your body slouch down on your right side.
• Straighten up by raising your right knee up. Continue to extend your spine lengthening through the top of your head while pushing through your supporting foot. Extend your left arm as if you are trying to touch the ceiling. Hold position for six seconds.
• Lower the leg, then let your body slouch down again on the same side.
• Repeat this movement five to 10 times on the same side before switching sides. (Yes, this time, you will be working both sides whether or not you have a longer leg.)
Doorframe Side Reach (yoga influenced movement) There is a deep muscle in your back called the quadratus lumborum (QL). The QL muscle is necessary to treat for anyone suffering from back or knee pain. It contributes to both stabilization and movement of the spine and pelvis, and also works with the buttocks muscles when walking. Complications with this muscle can cause trigger points resulting in deep pain in the lower back or a stabbing sensation in the hips or pelvis. When those muscles are weak, it can put excessive stress on the knee causing the core and hips to lose stability. An effective QL stretch should help undo this damage.
• Stand with feet together in middle of doorframe.
• Raise your left hand up over your head, bend sideways and touch the upper door frame.
• Extend your right arm downward and touch the bottom of the doorframe.
• Next you’ll move your left foot behind you and toward the anchor point you’re holding. Make sure the soles of the feet are firmly pressed into the floor.
• Slide your right arm down the doorframe as your body continues to bend sideways into a comfortable stretch.
• Slightly rotate your torso in different directions feeling the stretch on your muscles. Once you’ve reached your range of motion, hold the stretch for 20 -30 seconds, release and then repeat the stretch on the same side before switching sides.
A weekly routine of these exercises should not only help strengthen and stretch your hip and QL muscles, but also help curb nagging back pain.
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She writes on a variety of topics in this area. For comments and questions, contact her at: lbarnes@wmicentral.com
