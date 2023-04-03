This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access.

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County judge may soon allow Kari Lake to attempt to prove one of the most far-fetched claims she made in her lawsuit challenging her November loss against Gov. Katie Hobbs: That bad actors forged signatures on tens of thousands of mail-in ballot envelopes, and the county failed to follow state law when approving them.

