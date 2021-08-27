Perhaps it was those three years as a mule guide in the Grand Canyon that jump started painter Mary Lois Brown’s desire to continue to pursue her art.
As she explains it “as a child I was always drawing and painting horses…and never lived more than 20 miles from a small town in Pennsylvania until I moved to the South Rim in Grand Canyon National Park. I found it to be the most beautiful, diverse place on earth.”
That job, she says, turned “into 20 years of inspiration and life in the Grand Canyon.”
Working as a mule guide as well as volunteering for river rafting trips through the canyon had her hooked on the area and led to her creating Bright Angel Hair Design which she owned and operated for 17 years inside the Bright Angel Lodge on the rim of the canyon.
That still left time to observe the beauty of the canyon from river to rim. “My artist eye was with me every step of the way,” she said.
Having studied with several accomplished art teachers in the 1970s she learned the “approach of the old masters and an exciting new world of light and color that is still the foundation of what I pursue today.
“Light, air and atmosphere always affect how we see things and this became much more vivid to me during my life experiences while living and working in the Grand Canyon for two decades.”
Embracing oils and continuing her studies with teachers in Scottsdale and Sedona she moved to the White Mountains in 2000 where she spends time, as well as in Sedona. In addition to belonging to the High Country Art Gallery, she is a member of Art Alliance of the White Mountains and the Sedona Art Center.
Meet the artist at a reception at High Country Art Gallery, 13 A E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop, across from the Safeway Center, on Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.highcountryartgallery.com.
